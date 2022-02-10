Genshin Impact Manga: Where to read, link and more

Genshin Impact's gameplay has attracted millions of players around the world, thanks to its stellar gameplay and animations. Many players enjoy the game's story as well, as it is an epic tale of adventure and mystery.

Fans who want to learn more about the game's story might be missing out on some key elements, however. Genshin has a long running manga that tells the story of some important characters that have yet to ever appear in the actual game.

For a sneak peek at some of the game's upcoming storylines, gamers should turn to the official manga.

Genshin Impact: Where to read the Manga and more

Genshin Impact's official manga can be found on the Webtoon service, which hosts 13 chapters of a story featuring some of the game's most popular characters like Diluc, Kaeya, and Amber. It also features some unreleased characters who have gained a ton of popularity in the fanbase, like Cyno, Il Dottore, and Collei.

This story does appear to be canon, though it hasn't been officially referenced in the game yet.

It is an enthralling tale that has a ton of adventure and excitement, and players who enjoy the game should definitely give it a read. Many of the events in the story will likely appear in the future of the game, as the Travelers begin their journey towards Sumeru.

Much of the Manga focuses on characters from this region, including the mysterious Cyno. Fans who have long-awaited more information on this region can turn to the manga to learn more about it.

There is also a ton in the manga that focuses on the history of Mondstadt and its Archon. For those who love the worldbuilding of the story, or just like Venti and his journey, reading the Manga will be a great experience. They can learn a ton about his origins and his true personality, as well as getting a deeper insight into Mondstadt as a whole. The art that depicts these scenes is stellar, and shouldn't be missed by any true fan.

Genshin Impact's Manga is a great way to experience the story, and players will want to give it a read when they can.

Edited by R. Elahi