Genshin Impact 2.6 leaks: Ayato, Heizou and expected rerun banners

Genshin Impact 2.6 will be arriving in a month, bringing powerful new characters like Kamisato Ayato along with it. Fans have been waiting a long time for Ayato's official release, and thanks to leaks, more details have been revealed.

It seems that Ayato may be bringing some other powerful 5-stars along with him, as rerun leaks are pointing to several different units coming in the 2.6 update. Fans can also find out more about Shikanoin Heizou, another upcoming character, though his release window is more uncertain.

With the 2.6 update approaching soon, players will definitely want to learn as much as they can. Here's what early leaks and data mined elements have revealed so far.

Note: Leaks are not a confirmation of features and events. Speculated items and characters may not make it to the final release, and players should take the information with a grain of salt.

Genshin Impact 2.6 leaks: Ayato's expected release and reruns

KAMISATO AYATO @ayatohour ayato is the first banner in 2.6! how many primogems have you saved? ayato is the first banner in 2.6! how many primogems have you saved? https://t.co/2Ds3O4RY4R

Based on the current leaks for the 2.6 update, Kamisato Ayato will be released as the first banner of the update. Fans will definitely want to keep a close eye on their Primogems, as that means his release should be on March 30, the same day as the update goes live.

Ayato's kit is still unknown, but he looks to be a powerful 5-star Hydro character who utilizes some kind of Hydro-infused sword in battle. He may end up being similar to a character like Childe, with Hydro element attacks that can deal some serious damage.

SaveYourPrimos 💎🙌 (176/370 = Ayato C0 R1) @SaveYourPrimos



- 2.6 Chasm, may be split between 2 patches

- 2.6 Kazuha + Yoimiya, Inazuma festival

- Heizou (4✰) may not release in 2.6

- New artifact sets "soon," one Normal Atk based, one HP% based

- Dendro not with Chasm, but with Sumeru (3.0+) [Questionable] @Ubatcha1 leaks summary:- 2.6 Chasm, may be split between 2 patches- 2.6 Kazuha + Yoimiya, Inazuma festival- Heizou (4✰) may not release in 2.6- New artifact sets "soon," one Normal Atk based, one HP% based- Dendro not with Chasm, but with Sumeru (3.0+) [Questionable] @Ubatcha1 leaks summary:- 2.6 Chasm, may be split between 2 patches- 2.6 Kazuha + Yoimiya, Inazuma festival- Heizou (4✰) may not release in 2.6 - New artifact sets "soon," one Normal Atk based, one HP% based- Dendro not with Chasm, but with Sumeru (3.0+)

On the other hand, Shikanoin Heizou may not be released during the 2.6 update according to the latest information. Not much is known for sure about Heizou, though recent leaks have pointed to the idea that he will be featured in his own story quest.

Even his rarity is in question, as some leaks have stated that he will be a 5-star character while most claim that he will be a 4-star. All that's certain is that he uses the smaller teen model and that he will likely be released in a future Inazuman update.

Possible 2.6 reruns

The Genshin Impact 2.6 update has had a ton of rerun theories and leaks, and many fans are still uncertain as to which are correct. Until more leaks from the game's beta emerge, it will be hard to pin down a particular set of reruns for this update.

Currently, the belief is that there will either be a Kazuha and Venti rerun or an Ayaka and Yoimiya rerun. Genshin Impact fans will learn more about these possible follow-up banners as more information becomes available.

