Battle of Revenge quest in Genshin Impact: How to unlock and walkthrough

There are numerous quests to uncover and complete in the massive world of Genshin Impact, many of which are hidden for players to find.

The Battle of Revenge quest is the culmination of a certain Daily Commission in Inazuma. Its completion will grant extra Inazuman Reputation points and close out the story of the commission.

Players who have been doing their dailies in the Land of Electro will likely come across this mission during their travels. Those who are looking to cross it off their list of uncompleted world quests can find a guide to unlocking and completing it here.

How to complete Battle of Revenge in Genshin Impact

Discovering the Battle of Revenge quest may be tricky, as it relies on the game's randomly assigned Daily Commission system.

Fans will have to complete the 'An Art to Be Honed' commission at least four times before this quest will appear. Once this is done, they can head to Asakura, an NPC who stands in Inazuma City.

Asakura will task the player with recovering his stolen weapon before pinpointing the Kairagi's location (Image via Genshin Impact)

Asakura can be found not too far from the southernmost waypoint of the Tenshukaku. He will provide players with the backstory and exposition of the quest while requesting their aid to reclaim his honor.

Players will need to follow his instructions as he will point them towards some powerful enemies. The quest will lead players to a camp populated by three Nobushi, which they will need to defeat.

Players will need to defeat the Nobushi in the Battle of Revenge quest (Image via Genshin Impact)

These three enemies shouldn't pose too much of a threat. Once defeated, they will provide players with some additional exposition and tell them where they can go to finish the quest.

Players will then need to chart a course for the Kairagi leader, who can be found on Jinren Island.

The Kairagi leader can be found on Jinren Island (Image via Genshin Impact)

At this point, there will be a brief exchange of dialogue, and players can respond however they like.

Several enemies, including three crossbow-armed Nobushi and two sword wielders, will then begin to spawn. Once these enemies are all defeated, players can talk to Asakura once more to complete the quest.

Upon completing the quest, players will receive a 100 Adventure Rank experience, 30,000 Mora, and two Heroes Wits, along with 20 Inazuma Reputation points. The quest is definitely worth doing, as its completion grants some great rewards.

Genshin Impact quests can be tough to find, but many are easy to complete, including the Battle of Revenge.

