Cleansing Defilement Genshin Impact quest guide

Genshin Impact's Cleansing Defilement quest will require players to use their puzzle solving and exploration skills to help purge an evil that is threatening Inazuma. This quest is a huge part of the main Inazuma storyline and will help purify the land from a darkness that is consuming it.

Fans who enjoy puzzle-based quests will definitely want to take on this world quest. Completing this questline also provides some great rewards, so finishing it is definitely worth it. Here's how players can complete the Cleansing Defilement quest.

Genshin Impact: Cleansing Defilement walkthrough

This quest will require players to complete three rituals throughout Inazuma's Narukami Island. These rituals will require a bit of puzzle solving, but finishing the puzzles isn't too difficult. Fans can take on these rituals in whichever order they want, and this guide will take players through all three.

Ritual in Chinju Forest

This ritual overlaps with the Tanuki-Bayashi in the Forest quest. The main goal of this section is to first head to Chinju Forest and communicate with the large Tanuki statue. He will be guarded by some Hilichurls and an Electro Cicin Mage, so taking them down first is necessary to progress.

Ioroi the Tanuki (Image via Genshin Impact)

Once players communicate with the statue, he will request that they track down three Tanukis in the area. They are hidden in nearby surroundings, and finding them is key to completing the ritual. Fans can refer to the above linked guide for their locations. Once the Tanuki-Bayashi quest is completed, fans will receive a ward from Ioroi that will allow them to head to the shrine that needs cleansing.

The shrine revealed (Image via Genshin Impact)

The Shrine is hidden behind some rocks, but once players head to the designated location on their maps, a Tanuki will dispel the illusion revealing the shrine. Fans can then head into the area to begin the puzzle.

The shrine to be cleansed (Image via Genshin Impact)

To cleanse the shrine, players will need to set the nearby lanterns to the corresponding number on the constellation displayed within the Torii Gate. Once each lantern is set to the right number, gamers can return to the original lantern to activate it and purify the shrine.

The above image has the numbers that each lantern should be set to. Once each lantern is set correctly, activating the first shrine will spawn an Onimusha to defeat and allow players to progress to the next part of this quest.

Ritual near the Kamisato Estate

The Earth Kitsune near the Kamisato Estate (Image via Genshin Impact)

This ritual will take place near the Kamisato Estate, with players needing to teleport to its waypoint and glide down to this small shrine. There is a glowing Earth Kitsune on the shrine that fans can inspect with their Memento Lens to activate it. Afterwards, hitting it with an Electro infused attack will grant a Key-Shaped Ward for a future part of this ritual.

The next Kitsune (Image via Genshin Impact)

Players will then need to head to a nearby island with a broken down ship on it. This island contains several Kitsune statues, including an Earth Kitsune that can be inspected with the Memento Lens. Doing this will open up an underground area containing the shrine.

The Kamisato Estate Shrine solution (Image via Genshin Impact)

Fans can follow this solution to complete and purify this shrine, leaving one left.

Ritual near Araumi

Purifying this shrine will take some extra effort, as fans will need to complete some additional puzzles to gain access to it. Players can follow this guide to complete these puzzles and open up the entryway to Araumi's shrine. Once the gate is open, gamers can enter the tunnel and begin solving the second set of puzzles.

Kitsune who hold a scroll needed to progress (Image via Genshin Impact)

Inside the underground area of Araumi, there are several Kitsune behind an Electro barrier. Players will need to use an Electrogranum to pass through, giving them access to this area, which can be summoned by using the Memento Lens on a nearby Earth Kitsune.

Once inside, fans can activate the Kitsune by hitting them with an Electro infused attack, granting the Scroll-Shaped Ward. This is used for the final shrine.

The pattern (Image via miHoYo)

The final shrine can be found outside of the barrier room, and it is a pretty easy one to complete. Once fans have finished the pattern, an Ochimusha will spawn that they will need to take down. This will complete the Cleansing Defilement quest.

Also Read Article Continues below

This quest is a long one, but finishing it puts fans one step closer to fully completing the Sacred Sakura Cleansing Ritual questline.

Edited by Danyal Arabi