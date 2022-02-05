Yae Miko's voice actors in Genshin Impact 2.5: Japanese and English VAs revealed

Genshin Impact's 2.5 livestream has revealed tons about the new update, including more information about the upcoming 5-star character Yae Miko. Yae is a powerful Electro Catalyst user and plays a large role in the upcoming story.

She has gained a lot of popularity in the fanbase, thanks to her personality and unique design. Fans of Yae will definitely want to learn everything about her, including the VAs who provide her voice in-game.

Players who are looking forward to Yae can find out everything about her English and Japanese VAs here.

Genshin Impact 2.5: Yae Miko's English and Japanese VAs revealed

Daily Yae Miko 🌸 @YaeMikopink rt if u agree that yae miko is the prettiest character in game rt if u agree that yae miko is the prettiest character in game https://t.co/l4NrRUPMMd

Genshin Impact is releasing one of its most popular characters in the 2.5 update, as Yae Miko will finally be making her appearance as a playable unit. Fans have been waiting for her release ever since her first appearance during the Inazuma storyline, and it seems like she will play a larger role than ever before during this version.

Many players know that some of the best parts of any Genshin character is the stellar voice work, and thanks to the recent livestream, the English and Japanese VAs for Yae have been revealed.

Yae Miko's English VA

Ratana 💎🎙 @VoiceofRatana



It’s a joy to voice Miko, and to work with the incredible team who bring this game to life. I can’t wait for you to learn more about her adventures!



🦊 Hello Travelers! I can finally share that I’m the English voice of Yae Miko in Genshin Impact!It’s a joy to voice Miko, and to work with the incredible team who bring this game to life. I can’t wait for you to learn more about her adventures! Hello Travelers! I can finally share that I’m the English voice of Yae Miko in Genshin Impact!It’s a joy to voice Miko, and to work with the incredible team who bring this game to life. I can’t wait for you to learn more about her adventures!🌸 🦊 https://t.co/JCQJTHoddc

In English, Yae Miko will be voiced by Ratana, a well established voice actress who has lent her talent to franchises like Fire Emblem and Trese. Fans of Fire Emblem Heroes may recognize her as the voice of Leonie and Ishtar.

She has brought a unique take on Yae Miko and many players enjoy the English version of this character.

Yae Miko's Japanese VA

Jon @Kudastop01 Excuse me, whaaaaat? I’ve heard Yae Miko’s JP voice, but juat from hearing it I would have never guessed she shared a seiyuu with Oxhako, Yuria and Yotsuba….. Excuse me, whaaaaat? I’ve heard Yae Miko’s JP voice, but juat from hearing it I would have never guessed she shared a seiyuu with Oxhako, Yuria and Yotsuba….. https://t.co/6q3aQQ87FR

In Japanese, Yae Miko is voiced by Ayane Sakura, who is also a very well established voice actress, especially in the world of anime. She has been a part of several massive franchises like Attack on Titan, Fate: Grand Order, and My Hero Academia.

Those who are fans of these shows will definitely want to give Yae Miko a try, as her stellar voice work shines through with this character as well.

Genshin Impact continues to bring in amazing VAs for their characters, and it helps make the game's massive roster of characters stand out.

