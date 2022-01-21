How many Primogems will be needed to get Yae Miko in Genshin Impact?

Genshin Impact's newest character, Yae Miko, will be releasing soon and fans will definitely want to have enough Primogems ready to summon her. The mysterious shrine maiden is set to arrive in update 2.5, with players finally getting a chance to try out her powers for their own teams.

Leaks have revealed a ton about her kit, and her unique playstyle seems like an interesting addition to an Electro focused party. Players who are interested in summoning for Yae can find out how many Primogems they will need for her here.

Genshin Impact: How many wishes to get Yae Miko

Yae Miko will be releasing on Genshin Impact 2.5's featured banner, meaning she will be subject to all the rules that follow that banner format. Fans who are unfamiliar with the game's pity system can read up on it here, and they should keep it in mind as they summon for Yae.

As the game has a guaranteed pity system at 90 wishes, lucky players may only need to summon for her banner 90 times before they get their hands on Yae. This would equal around 14,400 Primogems, which is a decent sum, but is reasonable for players who commit to the grind.

However, some fans may lose their 50/50, which would mean they need to summon again from the beginning. This resets their pity back to 0, meaning they may have to do 90 more wishes to get their first Yae. In the absolute worst case scenario, players might have to do 180 wishes, which equates to 28,800 Primogems. This is a massive investment, and only true fans of Yae Miko will be able to save up this much.

Soft Pity

Genshin Impact's soft pity system may come in handy for players though, as it begins to take effect earlier in their summons. Players can get lucky, as their rates begin to increase after the 74th wish, so they may want to switch to doing singles around this area. If they're lucky, they might get Yae at their 75th wish, meaning they only need to spend 12,000 Primogems.

Managing Primogems is one of the most crucial features in Genshin, and players will definitely want to make sure they keep a close eye on them.

