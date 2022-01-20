'Wait for the Dragonbone Flower to condense' in Genshin Impact: How to unlock and What to do next

There are plenty of secrets hidden in Genshin Impact's Enkanomiya region for players to find and complete. The Dragonbone flower is one of these cryptic puzzles that will require fans to wait in real-time to unlock a great reward.

Players may be confused about how to gather the rare Dragonbone Flower, but the secret is surprisingly simple. Once players have reached the massive flora, they only need to follow a single step to reap their rewards.

Here's how fans can wait for the Dragonbone Flower to condense in Genshin Impact.

Genshin Impact: How to get the Dragonbone Orb

The Dragonbone Flower is a massive flower that can be found in Enkanomiya, as a part of the tour of the Serpent's Heart Shrine. Fans will need to begin the Lotus Eater world quest to gain access to the flower and progress the quest until they reach the massive flower.

From there, players will need to use the Waters of Lethe to hydrate the bloom, and then they'll be prompted with the "Wait for the Dragonbone Flower to condense" task.

From there, Genshin Impact players will need to wait until the next daily reset for the flower to grow and heal with the Waters of Lethe. Once the next day passes, fans can return to the Dragonbone Flower to collect the rare item, the Dragonbone Orb.

This item has several uses, including holding on to it as a rare collectible. However, there is an alternative option that can net players a ton of Mora.

They can opt to travel to one of the antique shops in Teyvat, be it the one in Mondstadt, Liyue, or Inazuma. These shops will offer players 80,000 Mora to purchase this rarity, and will also provide five of these foods respectively:

Moon Pie in Mondstadt

Bountiful Year in Liyue

Sashimi Platter in Inazuma

It's up to fans to make the choice of which food they want to get, or if they would like to keep this rare pearl for themselves.

Genshin Impact's many secrets come in tons of different varieties, and the Dragonbone Flower is definitely a unique one.

