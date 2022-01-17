Genshin Impact wish simulator: What it is and how to use a simulator

Genshin Impact wish simulators can be a great way for players to test their luck and wish on any banner they want. While these simulators don't have any impact on the game, they are still a great way to pass some time.

Fans can use these simulators to make as many wishes as they want. They can fill a virtual account with tons of five-star characters, or even try out the pity system for themselves. Many wish simulators exist, and fans can get a simple guide on how to use one here.

How to use a wish simulator in Genshin Impact

Genshin Impact has a multitude of wish simulators that players can choose from, with each offering its own benefits. Many simulators aren't currently up to date with the banners, but they still function well.

Fans can choose to support Miwoju's simulator to get access to the most recent banners, but for most players looking for a free wish simulator, they can use Uzair Ashraf's Wish Sim. This simulator is easy to use, and can be found quickly. Here's how players can use it:

1) Load up the simulator

The wish simulator (Image via Uzair Ashraf)

First, players will need to load up the simulator. The simulator is pretty light, so it should launch quickly. Fans won't need to fiddle with the settings to get it working, and can get right into the action.

Selecting the banner is simply a matter of clicking the desired banner at the top, and they can swap the featured banner by hitting the settings button and selecting any of the banners they desire.

2) Start wishing

Players can start wishing (Image via Uzair Ashraf)

Once the banner has been chosen, simply click the wish buttons to begin the simulator. An animation will trigger and players can receive their characters, just like in the actual game. While they can't actually play the characters, they can amass a huge collection and show them off to their friends.

3) Check the wish history

The inventory tab (Image via Uzair Ashraf)

Once fans are done wishing, they can head to the inventory button to check out all their acquired characters. There is even an estimate for money spent, so players can calculate the money they've saved by using the simulator. It's definitely a fun way to see how lucky an account can be.

Genshin Impact wish simulators are a great way to spend some time and do tons of wishes for free.

