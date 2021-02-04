Genshin Impact Wish Simulator Explained

Genshin Impact has successfully become one of the most successful gacha games ever to exist, thanks to the existence of its limited-time characters and weapons. Not a lot of players get a chance to wish as much as they want in the banners. Then how about wishing on a similar third party simulator that allows players to test their luck without paying anything? Let's find out what's this Wish Simulator in Genshin Impact.

Genshin Impact Wish Simulator

Genshin Impact allows players to wish once on the character or weapons banners at the cost of 160 Primogems or an Intertwined/Acquaint Fate. Saving up these from daily commissions and quest rewards can be a lengthy process, as it may take around 90 wishes to hit the pity system and provide a 5-Star character or weapon.

As an alternative, players who can afford to spend money on the game can do it easily by purchasing Genesis Crystals from the Top-Up store to obtain their favorite characters.

Many players who can't afford to spend real money on the gacha characters often look for alternative ways to test their luck. This is how the Genshin Impact Wish Simulator came into existence. Fellow Genshin Impact players came up with an idea to test their luck out on the third party, but exactly similar looking event banners and drop rates as the in-game ones.

Genshin Impact Wish simulator featuring Ganyu

This Genshin Impact Wish Simulator allows players to test their luck on the "Adrift in the Harbor" banner featuring 5-star character Ganyu, Epitome Invocation banner featuring 5-Star weapon Amo's bow, and the standard banners.

Players can wish for their preferred character and weapons with similar drop rates as the official wish banners. Although, the obtained characters here won't be playable. Also, it is not confirmed whether the players will get similar results upon wishing in the actual banner, as it's pure luck and probability.

It can be concluded that the Genshin Impact Wish Simulator can only provide self-satisfaction, but not game content.

