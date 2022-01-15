When is Lantern Rite (2022) coming to Genshin Impact?

Genshin Impact's latest update will bring the Lantern Rite festival back to the game. Fans only have a few more days to wait until this massive celebration returns once more, bringing tons of rewards, quests, events, and more.

Lantern Rite has historically been one of Genshin's most generous events, and it looks to follow the tradition here. Players will definitely want to make sure that they take advantage of Lantern Rite's return by logging in as soon as it goes live.

Here's when fans can expect Lantern Rite to launch once more.

Genshin Impact 2.4: When is Lantern Rite returning

#GenshinImpact Hello, Travelers~ Lantern Rite is just around the corner, let's take a look at the exciting events for this year's Lantern Rite~

Players can expect Genshin Impact's Lantern Rite festival to begin on January 25, with the event kicking off with a daily log in, alongside quests and other rewards.

Fans can get tons of free wishes by logging in each day, and Primogems from many different sources. There will also be new cutscenes and story moments to experience as the members of Liyue's cast come together once again.

Lantern Rite is generally one of the game's most wholesome events, with characters from all over the region sharing a fun moment together.

Finished this piece before lantern rite :3Hope everyone who sees this post will soon be Xiao haver!

Players can look forward to two new character skins for Keqing and Ningguang, alongside some character focus for these two important members of Liyue.

Fans who have been waiting for these two to get more focus will want to participate in this year's Lantern Rite for sure. With only around ten more days to wait, the festival really isn't too far away.

#HoYoLAB #GenshinImpact The Lantern Rite Festival is coming...Stunning Shenhe by Zerotabi1210!

Genshin Impact 2.4 has had a large focus on Liyue, and it seems like it will all culminate with this year's Lantern Rite festival. While previous years haven't seen much conflict, it's hard to say exactly what this year will bring for the celebration.

Fans will likely need to complete plenty of tasks to make sure that things run smoothly. Luckily, Lantern Rite has never been stingy with the rewards, and it's likely that the Mora and Primogems will be abundant.

Lantern Rite is only a few days away and will release on January 25, and players won't want to miss it.

