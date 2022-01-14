Genshin Impact 2.6 leaks make Ayato and Heizou's release dates predictable

Genshin Impact 2.6 leaks have revealed new information about the upcoming characters Kamisato Ayato and Shikanoin Heizou. These two unreleased Inazumans have featured in the game's dialog and in hidden text, but haven't made any official appearances yet.

However, it seems like leaks are pointing to their release dates being sooner than expected. Both Ayato and Heizou appear to be arriving during the game's 2.6 update, according to this recent information. With this in mind, players can easily predict the actual release window of these characters, and they can find this info below.

Genshin Impact 2.6 leaks: Ayato and Heizou's possible release dates

UBatcha @Ubatcha1 [Questionable]



2.6 will introduce 2 new characters



Ayato - 5 Star

These new leaks come from reputable leaker UBatcha, who has predicted tons of Genshin Impact information before. However, fans should keep in mind that these leaks are labeled as questionable, meaning they may not be exactly accurate yet.

Still, many of these early leaks end up being surprisingly on point, so players will want to keep a close eye on their Primogems. This leak states that Ayato and Heizou will be released during the 2.6 update, which is set to arrive in just a few months. Fans can expect Ayato and Heizou to arrive around late March to early April, if these leaks are accurate.

Ayato Kamisato @Ayato_Mains #GenshinImpact Guys if Ayato is in 2.6… that means his drip marketing will take place on Feb 14th… which is Valentine’s Day which is the best news ever!!! 🥰 #Ayato #Ayato Kamisato Guys if Ayato is in 2.6… that means his drip marketing will take place on Feb 14th… which is Valentine’s Day which is the best news ever!!! 🥰 #Ayato #GenshinImpact #AyatoKamisato

If this leak is accurate, this means that players will likely get their first glimpses at Ayato and Heizou next month. Genshin typically reveals its newest characters a few weeks in advance, driving up hype and giving fans an early teaser of their appearance.

Gamers have been waiting for Ayato's reveal for quite a while, as he has been teased through several characters like Thoma and Ayaka. As a member of the Kamisato household, he is certain to be a powerful choice when he releases.

If the game stays true to its release schedule, fans will want to make sure they keep their Primogems saved up until at least March 30th when update 2.6 releases. If Ayato is the first banner of the update, he should release alongside the patch, bringing Heizou with him.

Genshin Impact's 2.6 update might finally bring two long-awaited characters to the game.

