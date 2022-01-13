Collection of Dragons and Snakes in Genshin Impact: Complete walkthrough to get the five books

Genshin Impact's quests can take players on a journey throughout the game's massive world, and this new quest is no different. The Collection of Dragons and Snakes is a long mission that players can acquire in Enkanomiya.

This quest will take fans across the region in search of five missing books from an ancient collection. Collecting all of these books will result in some great rewards, along with tons of lore reveals. Gamers who want to locate all five of these books can find an easy guide here.

How to find all five lost books in Genshin Impact

This new Genshin Impact quest can be found in a library in Enkanomiya, given by an afterimage in the Narrows. Fans who have been hunting down the region's lore will definitely want to undertake this quest, as it reveals tons about the history of Enkanomiya.

The afterimage will task players with finding the five lost books of the library and send them off on their journey. Fans can find out how to get each book below:

1) Before Sun and Moon

Seneca @dotstogo for people who is curious about the before sun and moon book lore of genshin impact and about the vishap or enkanomiya, here it is for people who is curious about the before sun and moon book lore of genshin impact and about the vishap or enkanomiya, here it is https://t.co/LXXtHii4fO

Finding this book will require players to complete another world quest named Antigonus. This Genshin Impact quest won't take too long, and after it is complete, fans will receive the book. Here are the steps to get to the quest:

Teleport to the southernmost waypoint on Dainichi Mikoshi. Run to the northwest and head downwards towards a room with two NPCs labeled Suspects. Speak to the suspect on the left to begin the Antigonus world quest. Complete this quest to receive the first book.

2) The Serpent and Drakes of Tokoyokoku

RIE ° xiao haver (real) @heizoukisser y'all... the fifth book entitled "the serpent and drakes of tokoyokoku" in the quest "5 lost books" is available here y'all... the fifth book entitled "the serpent and drakes of tokoyokoku" in the quest "5 lost books" is available here https://t.co/C9mKCilsY0

This book is the easiest to acquire, as it can be purchased from Kuroda of the Yae Publishing House. To get this book, all Genshin Impact fans need to do is teleport to Inazuma City and buy it at the shop.

3) In the Light, Beneath the Shadow

RaVeHaSeO @yungjekim #GenshinImpact Enkanomiya Hidden Treasures and book. If you see these symbols, don't panic and just screenshot then go to this area and enter those electric doors according to the sequence listed on the walls #PS5Share Enkanomiya Hidden Treasures and book. If you see these symbols, don't panic and just screenshot then go to this area and enter those electric doors according to the sequence listed on the walls #PS5Share, #GenshinImpact https://t.co/FdrBdvN0RP

This book may take players some time, as it has the longest process to acquire. Fans will need to follow a pretty long list of steps, but it shouldn't be too difficult. Here's how to acquire this book in Genshin Impact:

First, teleport to the middle waypoint of Dainichi Mikoshi.

Set the time in Enkanomiya to Evernight.

Head to the south until players can locate a Ruin Guard leaning against a wall.

The Ruin Guard (Image via Genshin Impact)

Players will need to destroy these barrels to reveal a hidden door and defeat the awakened Ruin Guard.

Inside the hidden room, players will need to activate the Triangular Mechanism to begin the puzzle.

Fans will need to explore the area to locate a pattern on the wall, with symbols corresponding to the Altar at The Serpent's Heart.

Activating this Altar Pattern will allow fans to return to the Altar at the Serpent's Heart and enter the doors in the order shown.

Once the pattern has been inputted, a chest will spawn with the book.

4) Hydrological Studies in Byakuyakoku

👹 lia 👹 enkanomiya reaction spamming! 🍃 @windflowerlia about enkanomiya's name:

according to a book called "hydrological studies in byakuyakoku" the title went through several edits. before byakuyakoku, it was "tokoyokoku" - and before that, it was "aphotic earth."

aphotic is greek - "without light." hints at the region's greek name. about enkanomiya's name:according to a book called "hydrological studies in byakuyakoku" the title went through several edits. before byakuyakoku, it was "tokoyokoku" - and before that, it was "aphotic earth."aphotic is greek - "without light." hints at the region's greek name. https://t.co/gsTo5ncxxz

This book will also require Genshin Impact players to complete a separate world quest to acquire. Here's how fans can get to the quest they need to complete:

Teleport to the waypoint to the northeast on Evernight Temple.

Head east until the Labyrinth puzzle is in sight.

Make sure the time is Whitenight.

Hit the two Triangular Mechanisms once to solve the Labyrinth puzzle.

Switch the time back to Evernight.

Explore the Labyrinth and activate the four Hydro Monuments within to unlock the hidden gate in the center.

Enter the gate to gain Date's Medal of Recognition.

After this is acquired, speak to the nearby Shade of Tokoyo to begin the Date's Challenge world quest.

Completing this quest will reward fans with the book.

5) Bathysmal Vishap Experimental Records

👹 lia 👹 enkanomiya reaction spamming! 🍃 @windflowerlia enkanomiya questions part 1: what is the “dainichi mikoshi?”



a thread explaining what we know about enkanomiya's artificial sun, and a somewhat-cryptic dive into the mythological influences that inspired it.



tried my best to explain, but greek mythos is so complex! enkanomiya questions part 1: what is the “dainichi mikoshi?”a thread explaining what we know about enkanomiya's artificial sun, and a somewhat-cryptic dive into the mythological influences that inspired it.tried my best to explain, but greek mythos is so complex! https://t.co/DdcCpEP5qg

This final book will also require players to take on another Genshin Impact world quest. However, completing it will provide the last book in the set. Here's how players can get this quest started:

Teleport to the northernmost waypoint on Dainichi Mikoshi.

Head north and glide to the small island off of the coast of Dainichi Mikoshi.

Continue heading north and use the Phase Gate to enter the Vishap Research Lab.

Speak to the Shade of Tokoyo to begin the Tricolor File quest.

Completing this quest will provide the final book.

Also Read Article Continues below

Once collected, Genshin Impact players can get some great rewards by turning all these books in. This quest also reveals tons of lore about the area of Enkanomiya, so it's definitely worth completing.

Edited by Shaheen Banu