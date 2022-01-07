Genshin Impact: How to get the secret room key in Enkanomiya

The Enkanomiya region in Genshin Impact version 2.4 has a secret room that contains some treasures and a hint to get a Luxurious Chest. Naturally, to get these rewards, players have to find the desired key.

The puzzles in Enkanomiya are certainly unique, as they are heavily based on the Evernight/Whitenight mechanics. The puzzle of getting the secret room key is no exception, and here's a quick guide to solving it.

dish @companiondish Enkanomiya is so much bigger than I expected. music, puzzles, quest, all very thumbs up.



Location of the secret room key in Genshin Impact

Both the secret room and its key are located in The Narrows region of Enkanomiya. To get the key, players must teleport to the island and visit the location marked on the image below.

While visiting the location, Enkanomiya should be in the Whitenight settings.

Location of secret room key in Enkanomiya in Genshin Impact (Image via Genshin Impact)

At The Narrows, players will find three triangular mechanisms. For better understanding, they've been marked as 1,2, and 3 in the image below:

Three triangular mechanisms in Enkanomiya in Genshin Impact (Image via Genshin Impact)

To open the door, players must hit the mechanisms in the following order until a message appears:

1> 2 > 3 > 3 > 3 - This seems to be right position.. will appear

- This seems to be right position.. will appear Hit 1 once- This seems to be the right position.. will appear

This seems to be the right position.. will appear Hit 2 once - This seems to be the right position.. will appear

When the message appears for the third time, the gate should open. Players must enter the room and find a mechanism that changes the time cycle of Enkanomiya to Evernight.

Lastly, players have to climb the stairs that are located underneath the time changing mechanism. They will then find a ghost NPC named Adonis standing next to a common chest.

This common chest contains the Secret Room Key.

Location of the secret room in Enknanomiya in Genshin Impact

The first thing to do after acquiring the key is to visit the secret room. It is located near the southernmost teleport waypoint in The Narrows.

Location of secret room in Enkanomiya (Image via Genshin Impact)

The reward can be obtained after entering the secret room and getting the clue from a wall mural.

Clue from the wall in Enkanomiya (Image via Genshin Impact)

Players have to return to The Serpent's Heart waypoint and solve the puzzle based on the clue. Certain Ruin Guards will be summoned and defeating them will grant the player a Luxurious chest.

Many players might refrain from making so much effort for just 10 Primogems. However, those who love the puzzles in Genshin Impact must try it.

