How to exit Enkanomiya in Genshin Impact: Guide to change map

Inexperienced Genshin Impact players in Enkanomiya might wonder how to leave; fortunately, it's rather easy.

To exit Enkanomiya, Travelers must:

Bring up the in-game map. Click on the 4-pointed star on the bottom right. Travelers should see Mondstadt, Liyue, Inazuma, Enkanomiya, and the Serenitea Pot. Click on the location the player wishes to go to. Use any Teleport Waypoint, Statue of the Seven, or Domain to teleport out of Enkanomiya.

It's the same process for getting back to Enkanomiya quickly, except the player selects Enkanomiya instead of the other locations. Ultimately, it should take players less than ten seconds to leave or enter Enkanomiya whenever they want.

Alternatively, players can re-enter Enkanomiya by dropping into the giant whirlpool at the Sangonimiya Shrine. However, it's significantly faster to teleport to any Teleport Waypoint in Enkanomiya.

How to leave Enkanomiya in Genshin Impact through the map

Click on the bottom right icon (Image via Genshin Impact)

It doesn't matter if the player has unlocked the entire map of Enkanomiya or not. The only major difference that brings is the clarity of Enkanomiya's locations. Travelers can still see Teleport Waypoints that they've connected to, so they can return to Enkanomiya at any time.

Bring up the in-game map and click on the bottom right 4-pointed star icon. Doing so will bring up some options:

Mondstadt

Liyue

Inazuma

Enkanomiya

Serenitea Pot

Select anything but Enkanomiya. Afterwards, the player should see the in-game map for a familiar location. Simply select any Teleport Waypoint from here and teleport there to leave.

Unlocking the full map for Enkanomiya

Players need to interact with this mural to unlock the full map of Enkanomiya (Image via Genshin Impact)

Although unlocking the entire map isn't necessary to leave Enkanomiya, some Genshin Impact players may still wish to unlock everything. To do so, progress through The Subterranean Trials of Drake and Serpent quest until the player meets Enjou at the library.

That quest requires the player to have already completed The Entrance to Tokoyo beforehand. Once the player meets Enjou, they should notice a map carved into the wall next to them.

The entrance to the library that Enjou is in (Image via Genshin Impact)

Enjou even brings up how the player should look at the map before leaving for the next destination. Do as he suggests, and interact with the map to unlock see all of this region's topography.

Note: There is no Statue of the Seven in Enkanomiya. Hence, one cannot interact with it to unlock the full map.

