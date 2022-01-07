How to switch between Day & Night in Genshin Impact: Evernight and Whitenight guide

Enkanomiya has a very peculiar Day & Night system in Genshin Impact known as Evernight and Whitenight.

Travelers can still alter the in-game clock, but it won't change anything in Enkanomiya. It doesn't even give players the brief cut-scene they would get elsewhere in Teyvat. Time still passes, but that system is irrelevant in Enkanomiya.

Instead, players must understand how to switch between Evernight and Whitenight. To do so, they must proceed through Enkanomiya, where they need to at least be on The Subterranean Trials of Drake and Serpent quest.

How to switch between Evernight and Whitenight in Genshin Impact

In the middle of Dainichi Mikoshi lies a mechanism where players can freely swap between Evernight and Whitenight at will. There is no cooldown associated with it, although it's worth mentioning that some puzzles are only available through either Evernight or Whitenight.

Hence, a player can temporarily prevent themselves from proceeding in those instances. If that happens, merely return to Dainichi Mikoshi and switch to the appropriate setting.

Genshin Impact players who don't know how to access this mechanism must complete the first part of The Subterranean Trials of Drake and Serpent.

The quest to unlock Evernight and Whitenight

The Subterranean Trials of Drake and Serpent quest series involves the player switching between Evernight and Whitenight in it. They should have already completed The Still Water's Flow and The Entrance to Tokoyo beforehand.

From there, follow the quest's instructions. The "Investigate the ruin ahead" task involves the player going to a strange mechanism near the top. Approach it to proceed through the next portion of the quest.

Note: Most of this quest involves the Traveler going from one location to another, which will eat up the bulk of their time. They may wish to make some Stamina-related food beforehand to save time.

Defeat the Hilichurls that spawn here and hit the triangular mechanism when it has a yellow cube on it. Head into the ruins and follow the quest like normal. After talking to Enjou, look at the carvings behind him to unlock Enkanomiya's map.

Proceed to the next location marked by the quest. Hit the western and northeastern triangular mechanisms to move the walls so that the player can obtain the Golden Bridle. Return to Enjou and talk to him.

After that, travel across the southwestern islands to the following location and continue to go to the next few places marked on the map.

Eventually, the player will arrive at Dainichi Mikoshi. Continue on with the quest until the player sees another new mechanism in the middle of Dainichi Mikoshi. Once the player interacts with it, they can swap between Evernight and Whitenight at will.

Genshin Impact players who wish to adjust between Evernight and Whitenight can quickly access this location through the Teleport Waypoint a little bit west of it. While the player is here on this quest, they should unlock it for future use.

