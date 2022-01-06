How to obtain the Divine Bridle in Genshin Impact

Divine Bridle is a quest item from a new World Quest called Hyperion's Dirge in Genshin Impact. Although the item has no significant value at the moment, players can use this item to complete another World Quest with it.

To obtain the Divine Bridle, gamers need to collect three offerings at different locations by defeating enemies. They must then submit the offerings to an NPC to complete Hyperion's Dirge and obtain the said quest item. Here's a detailed guide on how to do so.

How to complete Hyperion's Dirge and obtain Divine Bridle in Genshin Impact

Key Sigils are required to start the challenge (Image via Genshin Impact)

Before attempting Hyperion's Dirge World Quest, it is recommended that you obtain at least three sigils of each kind as it is required to start all the challenges. You can read this guide to spot all 59 Key Sigils' locations in Genshin Impact.

Locations of all challenges on the map (Image via Genshin Impact)

Then, you can go to three of the places marked on the map above. Each of them will have a sigil formation that you can unseal by using the Key Sigil. Once all seals are unlocked, an afterimage will show up in the middle of the formation. Talk to the NPC to start the challenge and receive the offerings.

The sigils formation in The Narrows (Image via Genshin Impact)

For the first area, teleport to the waypoint west of The Narrows and head northeast. Use Key Sigils to unlock the seal on each boulder. Once Aberaku appears, talk to it to start a challenge. You need to defeat three Primordial Bathysmal Vishaps within 30 seconds.

After the challenge is completed, a Precious Chest will spawn and you can collect it to obtain rewards. Then, talk to Aberaku again to receive an 'Offerings of The Narrows.'

The reward for the challenge in Evernight Temple (Image via Genshin Impact)

The second challenge is located in Evernight Temple. You can teleport to the waypoint north of Evernight Temple and head northwest until you see the sigil boulder.

Like before, unlock each sigil's seal and interact with Aberaku to start the challenge. This time, you will face two Rockfond Rifthound Whelp and one Rockfond Rifthound. Defeat all opponents in under 60 seconds to complete the challenge. Claim the Precious Chest and talk to Aberaku after the challenge is concluded to receive an 'Offerings of the Temple.'

Complete the challenge to obtain the last offering (Image via Genshin Impact)

For the last challenge, you can teleport to the waypoint in The Serpent's Heart and head east. In this test, you need to defeat Pyro, Hydro, and Electro Abyss Mage in under one minute. After the challenges are complete, you will receive 'Offerings of the Serpent's Heart.'

Open a secret path by lighting up the torches (Image via Genshin Impact)

Location of the secret room on the map (Image via Genshin Impact)

Once you collect all three offerings, you can head to a secret room under the teleport waypoint in Dainichi Mikoshi. To reveal the pathway, light up the torches with a Pyro attack. There will be three altars where you can put all offerings.

Go through the Phase Gate to reach the top of Dainichi Mikoshi (Image via Genshin Impact)

A cutscene will start after submitting three offerings, and a Phase Gate will appear in front of the altar. You can go through the gate to teleport to the top of Dainichi Mikoshi.

Talk to Aberaku to complete the quest (Image via Genshin Impact)

At the top of Dainichi Mikoshi, you need to talk to Aberaku for the last time to complete the World Quest and obtain the Divine Bridle item.

The Divine Bridle can be used to complete another World Quest called The Phaethons' Syrtos. It is yet another long quest but is worth gamers' time as it will reward them with Primogems in Genshin Impact.

