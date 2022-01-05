Completing the Moon-Bathed Deep World Quest is one of the requirements to unlock Enkanomiya in Genshin Impact. During the quest, players need to collect Spirit Pearls at different locations in Watatsumi Island, Inazuma.

One of the locations is southwest of Bourou Village, and the task is called 'Break the Tail Seal.' Since Inazuma has various mechanisms, new players might be confused about completing the quest. In that case, readers can continue reading this article to know how to break the 'Tail' seal in Genshin Impact.

How to complete and break the 'Tail' seal in Genshin Impact

Interact with Tsuyuko to start the quest (Image via Genshin Impact)

First of all, make sure you start the quest by talking to Tsuyuko on the northwest of Statue of the Seven in Mouun Shrine. Once the conversation is over, the quest will mark four locations the Traveler needs to go to unlock a seal.

Location of the 'Tail' Seal on the map (Image via Genshin Impact)

One of the said locations is on the southwest side of Bourou Village. You won't have any problems searching for this area as you can simply follow the quest navigation.

Fatui guarding the sealed shrine (Image via Genshin Impact)

At the location, you will spot Fatui enemies guarding a sealed shrine. Defeat the enemies first before attempting to do the puzzle. After all the opponents are defeated, interact with the stone tablet beside the shrine to start the task.

Summon an Electrogranum from the Thunder Sakura Bough (Image via Genshin Impact)

To complete the puzzle, you need to approach a Thunder Sakura Bough near the shrine and summon an Electrogranum. Next, walk near six Electric Lamps to light them up by making contact with the Electroganum your character possesses.

The shrine has been unsealed (Image via Genshin Impact)

The seal around the shrine will be undone after all six Electric Lamps light up. Unfortunately, before you can collect the Spirit Pearl from that shrine, multiple Fatui enemies will spawn to hinder your progress. Defeat all the opponents first before collecting the Quest Item.

In this phase, the enemies you will face are Fatui Skirmisher - Pyroslinger Bracer, Cryogunner Legionnaire, and Hydrogunner Legionnaire. Make sure to deploy your main team to defeat them faster.

The Tail of Watatsumi quest will end after collecting the Spirit Pearl (Image via Genshin Impact)

Once all enemies are gone, you can approach the shrine one last time to collect the Spirit Pearl to complete the 'Tail of Watatsumi' quest.

Note that the Moon-Bathed Deep World Quest will not end after finishing the 'Tail of Watatsumi.' Instead, players need to collect another three Spirit Pearls from other locations to complete the main quest. They can check out this guide for a full walkthrough on how to collect all Spirit Pearls in Genshin Impact.

