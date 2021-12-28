Genshin Impact Enkanomiya: Whitenight, Evernight, and all mechanisms explained

Genshin Impact 2.4 is near, and players are thrilled for Enkanomiya. While they wait, the developer gradually reveals teasers and additional details about the new area within its announcement, "The Inazuma Diaries". The anticipation among gamers will only build until they get their hands on all of the promised new content.

The latest Genshin impact teaser revealed the long-awaited Shenhe and Yun Jin for Genshin Impact 2.4. Aside from the characters, Enkanomiya will feature a lot of new content, such as new areas to explore, new mechanisms to play, and new puzzles to complete.

New mechanisms in Genshin Impact's Enkanomiya

1) Of Sun and Moon

Whitenight and Evernight in Genshin Impact (Image via Genshin Impact)

Enkanomiya is hidden from direct sunlight. As a result, there is no difference between day and night in this environment. Instead, there is an alternating time cycle between Whitenight and Evernight.

Switching between the two reveals different appearances of mechanisms and environments in Enkanomiya.

A mechanism can be used to change the time cycle (Image via Genshin Impact)

Throughout Enkanomiya, there is a special type of mechanism that users can unlock after completing specified quests. These mechanisms are linked to the Dainichi Mikoshi and can be utilized to change the day/night cycle.

However, players need to have the Golden Brindle of Enkanomiya to activate the mechanism and switch between Evernight and Whitenight.

2) Daises of Day and Night

The Daises of Day and Night mechanism (Image via Genshin Impact)

The appearance of the Daises of Day and Night mechanism differs in the Whitenight and Evernight states. During their respective 'day' and 'night' times, Daises of Day and Daises of Night will be filled up.

Gamers need to get near the mechanism to operate and activate them. However, when they transition between Evernight and Whitenight, their states will be reset.

3) Triangular Mechanisms

The Triangular Mechanism in Enkanomiya (Image via Genshin Impact)

These triangular mechanisms can be seen at Enkanomiya. Attacks within a certain distance can be used to activate them. Unfortunately, the mechanism will reset after a while.

If players discover a mechanism that is currently damaged and switch to Evernight, it will automatically repair itself.

4) Places of Essence Worship

Places of Essence Worship in Whitenight state (Image via Genshin Impact)

Places of Essence Worship in Evernight state (Image via Genshin Impact)

Places of Essence Worship is another new mechanism in Enkanomiya. However, the developer didn't clarify what they're used for.

Judging from the different colors, it may be connected to the Whitenight and Evernight states in Enkanomiya.

5) Key Sigils

Key Sigils in Enkanomiya (Image via Genshin Impact)

Travelers may come upon objects known as Key Sigils when exploring Enkanomiya. There are a total of five Key Sigils, just like in the image above. Each of them can release the seal with a matching image, just as one key fits one lock.

The mini-map will show the location of Key Sigils near players, who can follow the location of these markers to find them.

6) Ghostfish

Ghostfish mechanism in Enkanomiya (Image via Genshin Impact)

Ghostfish in Enkanomiya have a unique ability. When users glide in the middle of a school of Ghostfish, they will surround the character, allowing them to glide upwards continuously. However, gamers must remember that the extra lift will be gone if they find themselves outside the group.

Players may need to take time to familiarize themselves with the new mechanism in Genshin Impact's Enkanomiya. But the addition adds charm to the new area itself, making the exploration even better.

Edited by Ravi Iyer