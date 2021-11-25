Genshin Impact 2.4 to release an underwater area - Enkanomiya, as per leaks

According to the leaks, Enkanomiya is another Inazuman territory that players will get to explore in Genshin Impact 2.4.

This area has already been referenced in-game as a location near the Sangonomiya Shrine. The Moon-Bathed Deep quest series breaks the seal to Enkanomiya, although players couldn't personally enter it when it first came out.

New Genshin Impact 2.4 leaks suggest that this area will finally be available for players to visit. These leaks also indicate that The Moon-Bathed Deep quest series requires players to visit this location. Hence, players may wish to finish it before Genshin Impact 2.4 arrives.

Genshin Impact 2.4 leaks: Enkanomiya

Enkanomiya will feature an alternating time cycle between Evernight and Whitenight that reveals different appearances of environments and mechanisms. There are a total of 9 subareas in Enkanomiya.



※ Subject to change.



Apparently, this new setting will feature an alternating time cycle between something known as "Evernight" and "Whitenight." The different environments and mechanics aren't known yet, making Enkanomiya unlike any prior location.

In real life, white nights are when the sun is still visible at midnight. The screenshots for Enkanomiya look different than its real-life equivalent.

Enkanomiya map

The leaked map of Enkanomiya (Image via Genshin Impact)

Although Enkanomiya is an underwater location, it still has its own map for the player to explore. The above leak shows players what the new area looks like in Genshin Impact 2.4. Depending on how it will be divided, there can be nine subareas, as the previous leaker has stated.

There are no Teleport Waypoints or names for this image, but the final version will include them.

Some Enkanomiya screenshots for Genshin Impact 2.4

The first notable screenshot (Image via Wepko)

The recent screenshots don't provide context as far as specific locations or how players can get there. Instead, it simply allows one to see what Enkanomiya looks like in Genshin Impact 2.4.

The above leak shows how different this location will look like compared to other areas in the game. A picture is worth a thousand words, so one has to wonder what that white light is.

The second notable screenshot (Image via Wepko)

This screenshot is more basic, as it looks like Yun Jin is standing in front of some building. Like the previous screenshot before it, it shows how the player isn't swimming or doing anything else like that.

It's an underwater location, so seeing Yun Jin simply standing there is interesting.

This leak showcases a new boss in the midst of making an attack. It's technically two separate entities working together as a single boss, judging by the initial Genshin Impact 2.4 leaks.

It should drop Dragonheir's False Fin, which is an ascension material for Shenhe.

The new boss's official event page (Image via Wangsheng Funeral Parlor Discord)

The two entities' names are the Rimebiter Bathysmal Vishap and the Bolteater Bathysmal Vishap. The event page indicates that it's a single boss, based on the text "defeating the boss."

Another Enkanomiya screenshot (Image via Wangsheng Funeral Parlor Discord)

The above screenshot is what players will see in-game to hype up the new location. There is nothing too interesting here, but some players might enjoy seeing the official event tabs.

The final piece of Enkanomiya leaks for this article includes some brand new enemies. They will debut in Genshin Impact 2.4 and can apparently lock the player from using their abilities. The full details aren't yet known, but a similar mechanic did exist with the Raiden Shogun battle.

