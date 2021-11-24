Genshin Impact 2.4 leaks: Yun Jin gameplay, new underground region Enkanomiya, and new boss revealed

Genshin Impact version 2.3 is finally out now, implying that leakers will start releasing data regarding patch 2.4 soon. Naturally, these leaks will revolve around Yun Jin, Shenhe, and the upcoming Enkanomiya region under Inazuma.

Even before the beta testing, leakers have revealed the gameplay of Yun Jin. The Geo Polearm character will be released alongside Shenhe in the 2.4 update. Here's everything players need to know about her.

Genshin Impact 2.4 leaks reveal Yun Jin's gameplay

It is safe to assume that Yun Jin will be a defensive unit, as she belongs to the Geo element.

A leaked animation for Yun Jin's burst shows the character summoning four geo flags. These flags are common in Chinese opera, and it is safe to assume that Yun Jin is a character that has a rich history with music like Xinyan.

In another tweet, UBatcha revealed that Yun Jin's Elemental Skill provides a shield. However, the statistics and animation for this ability are still unknown.

With her Elemental Burst, Yun Jin buffs the team members. Players can expect to learn more about this ability after the beta testing for version 2.4 begins.

It seems like Yun Jin will be a support character because her burst is beneficial for party members. If she was a DPS unit, her abilities would have increased her damage.

Enkanomiya region to have a new world boss in Genshin Impact version 2.4

It is almost confirmed by leakers that Enkanomiya will be the upcoming region in Genshin Impact with update 2.4. Beta testers have been told to complete the Moon-Bathed Deep quest before testing the patch, and surprisingly enough, the quest helps traveler and Paimon in getting the key to Enkanomiya.

As per UBatcha, the Enkanomiya region will have a world boss. Players will most likely have to defeat it to level up the talents for Shenhe. It is worth noting that Yun Jin will not require the materials dropped by the new boss.

Genshin Impact 2.4 leaks reveals new Enkanomiya region boss (Image via Discord/Wangsheng Funeral Parlor)

The new world boss seems like two Electro and Cryo monsters. More information regarding the abilities can be expected when the beta testing begins.

The 2.4 update for Genshin Impact seems to be loaded with a ton of new content. At the moment, players can cherish the return of Eula, Albedo, and Song of Broken Pines in the event wish banners.

Edited by Shaheen Banu