Genshin Impact 2.4 beta leaks suggest the release of Enkanomiya region

The Genshin Impact 2.3 update is right around the corner, which implies that beta testing for the 2.4 patch will begin soon. Interestingly, MiHoYo has asked beta testers to complete a World Quest series before the testing process begins.
The World Quest series, which testers must complete before the 2.4 patch, is called The Moon-Bathed Deep. It takes place in Watatsumi Island, and this article explains how that's related to the upcoming Enkanomiya region.
The Moon-Bathed Deep quest in Genshin Impact
The Moon-Bathed Deep quest can be initiated by talking to Tsuyoko. The NPC is located in the Mouun Shrine region of Watatsumi Island.
The Shrine Maiden informs the traveler and Paimon about Enkanomiya, a region near Sangonomiya Shrine. Thereafter, players must obtain the spirit pearls from several locations spread across the region.
Tsuyoko calls these regions:
- Fang of Watatsumi
- Eye of Watatsumi
- Fin of Watatsumi
The final part of The Moon-Bathed Deep quest series is the Heart of Watatsumi quest. After collecting all the spirit pearls, Paimon and the traveler are required to open the Seal of the Heart, defeat some Hydro monsters, and collect the Key of the Deep.
How is The Moon-Bathed Deep quest related to Enkanomiya region?
The Key of the Deep that is obtained towards the end of the Moon-Bathed Deep quest is required to enter the Enkanomiya region.
Considering that the beta testers have been asked to complete this quest for the 2.4 update beta testing, it is safe to assume that Enkanomiya will be the next playable region in Genshin Impact.
Prominent leakers in the Genshin Impact community such as UBatcha had been talking about Enkanomiya's release for a long time:
Overall, it seems like the 2.4 update for Genshin Impact will be loaded with new content that includes characters as well as regions. Beta testing will begin soon, and players can expect more information on the upcoming content accordingly.
Most recently, Genshin Impact also revealed Yun Jin and Shenhe officially. Both new characters are Polearm users but hold different visions. Shenhe belongs to Cryo while Yun Jin belongs to Geo element. They will be playable in version 2.4.
