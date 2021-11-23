Genshin Impact 2.4 beta leaks suggest the release of Enkanomiya region

The Genshin Impact 2.3 update is right around the corner, which implies that beta testing for the 2.4 patch will begin soon. Interestingly, MiHoYo has asked beta testers to complete a World Quest series before the testing process begins.

UBatcha @Ubatcha1 Beta testers have been asked to complete The "Heart of Watatsumi" World Quest by Wednesday.

This is the final section of "The Moon-Bathed Deep" World Quest Series.



The World Quest series is related to Enkanomiya 🤔 Beta testers have been asked to complete The "Heart of Watatsumi" World Quest by Wednesday. This is the final section of "The Moon-Bathed Deep" World Quest Series.The World Quest series is related to Enkanomiya 🤔

The World Quest series, which testers must complete before the 2.4 patch, is called The Moon-Bathed Deep. It takes place in Watatsumi Island, and this article explains how that's related to the upcoming Enkanomiya region.

The Moon-Bathed Deep quest in Genshin Impact

The Moon-Bathed Deep quest can be initiated by talking to Tsuyoko. The NPC is located in the Mouun Shrine region of Watatsumi Island.

Location of Tsuyoko NPC on Watasumi island (Image via Genshin Impact)

The Shrine Maiden informs the traveler and Paimon about Enkanomiya, a region near Sangonomiya Shrine. Thereafter, players must obtain the spirit pearls from several locations spread across the region.

Tsuyoko calls these regions:

Fang of Watatsumi

Eye of Watatsumi

Fin of Watatsumi

StardustCocoa @ErythriteSea This is such a serene, beautiful place...finished the Moon-bathed Deep quest, excited to visit Enkanoimya one day This is such a serene, beautiful place...finished the Moon-bathed Deep quest, excited to visit Enkanoimya one day https://t.co/bm9XiEOqSH

The final part of The Moon-Bathed Deep quest series is the Heart of Watatsumi quest. After collecting all the spirit pearls, Paimon and the traveler are required to open the Seal of the Heart, defeat some Hydro monsters, and collect the Key of the Deep.

How is The Moon-Bathed Deep quest related to Enkanomiya region?

The Key of the Deep that is obtained towards the end of the Moon-Bathed Deep quest is required to enter the Enkanomiya region.

Considering that the beta testers have been asked to complete this quest for the 2.4 update beta testing, it is safe to assume that Enkanomiya will be the next playable region in Genshin Impact.

Prominent leakers in the Genshin Impact community such as UBatcha had been talking about Enkanomiya's release for a long time:

UBatcha @Ubatcha1 UBatcha @Ubatcha1 I can vouch for the same info that 2.4 will bring Yunjin with no news on Shenhe's release (from my info), I can also add that 2.4 should also bring a new area - Likely to be the Chasm. twitter.com/Tangzhu_Tz/sta… I can vouch for the same info that 2.4 will bring Yunjin with no news on Shenhe's release (from my info), I can also add that 2.4 should also bring a new area - Likely to be the Chasm. twitter.com/Tangzhu_Tz/sta… huh I didn’t know chasm was underwater and in Inazuma now... twitter.com/Ubatcha1/statu… huh I didn’t know chasm was underwater and in Inazuma now... twitter.com/Ubatcha1/statu…

UBatcha @Ubatcha1 Jokes aside, previously thought the new area to be Chasm but it should actually be Enkanomiya Jokes aside, previously thought the new area to be Chasm but it should actually be Enkanomiya

Overall, it seems like the 2.4 update for Genshin Impact will be loaded with new content that includes characters as well as regions. Beta testing will begin soon, and players can expect more information on the upcoming content accordingly.

UBatcha @Ubatcha1 FYI, the beta start date hasn't been announced. I'll post as always when that information is available FYI, the beta start date hasn't been announced. I'll post as always when that information is available

Most recently, Genshin Impact also revealed Yun Jin and Shenhe officially. Both new characters are Polearm users but hold different visions. Shenhe belongs to Cryo while Yun Jin belongs to Geo element. They will be playable in version 2.4.

