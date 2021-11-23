How to pre-install Genshin Impact 2.3 on PC and Mobile ahead of the update release date

Genshin Impact 2.3 will be released in only a few more days, and fans will be able to pre-install the update to cut down on installation time. This update will be bringing fans back to Dragonspine for a ton of winter-themed content, including the return of Albedo and Eula.

Players will be able to wish on two banners at once when the update releases, making this one of the most unique releases so far. Here's how to pre-install Genshin Impact 2.3 before it launches.

Genshin Impact 2.3: How to pre-install the update

Genshin Impact @GenshinImpact

The pre-installation function is now available on both PC and mobile platforms.



View details here:

genshin.mihoyo.com/en/news/detail…



#GenshinImpact Dear Travelers,The pre-installation function is now available on both PC and mobile platforms.View details here: Dear Travelers,The pre-installation function is now available on both PC and mobile platforms.View details here:genshin.mihoyo.com/en/news/detail…#GenshinImpact https://t.co/4BCxzll0xM

Pre-installing updates in Genshin Impact is a pretty simple task, and it can really save some time for players. Genshin Impact 2.3 is set to release on November 24, or 23, depending on the timezone. With the update so close to release, pre-loading will get fans into the action much quicker. Pre-loading also cuts down on how much players will need to download on the day of release.

Here's how to do it.

On PC:

The Genshin Impact Launcher (Image via Mihoyo)

On PC, players can opt to pre-install the new update through either the Genshin Impact Launcher or on the in-game menu. When launching the game, fans will see a new icon next to the launch button with a small cloud logo. Clicking on this will allow them to begin pre-installing the new update. The update will be ten gigabytes in total, with the pre-installation allowing five to be downloaded early.

Genshin Impact Guides  @WorldOfTeyvat Preload on PC is ~5 GB, you will need another additional 5 GB on the patch day! Preload on PC is ~5 GB, you will need another additional 5 GB on the patch day!

If players have slow internet speeds, then pre-loading will definitely be worth it, as it will allow them to get to wishing on the brand new banners even faster.

On mobile:

Gothalion @Gothalion Genshin on mobile/pc allows you to preload. Tiny icon right here before entering game gate. Updating same day was always super slow. Genshin on mobile/pc allows you to preload. Tiny icon right here before entering game gate. Updating same day was always super slow. https://t.co/R9fgvPitYV

Pre-installing on mobile is also very easy, as players will simply need to tap the little cloud icon on the opening screen of Genshin Impact. Once they've arrived at the door to Teyvat that begins their journey, they can click on the icon to begin pre-loading the game to their device.

Fans should make sure they are on the right internet-providing service so that they don't drain their data with this massive update. Once the pre-installation is complete, they can resume playing like normal and grab the other half of the release when Genshin Impact 2.3 drops.

Genshin Impact 2.3 is right around the corner, and fans won't need to wait much longer to start their return to Dragonspine. Luckily, this pre-installation will definitely help speed things up.

