How is Shenhe related to the Cloud Retainer in Genshin Impact?

Genshin Impact fans got two new character reveals today, though veterans may recognize Shenhe and Yun Jin from early leaks. These two have finally received official announcements, and it's likely that they will be appearing in Genshin Impact 2.3.

While it was long speculated that Shenhe would be Liyue's Cloud Retainer, it turns out that she may simply be a disciple of the powerful Adepti. Players got a small snippet of information about Shenhe, and many are wondering what the relationship between these two characters truly is.

Genshin Impact: Shenhe and Cloud Retainer's connection revealed

Ethereal Soul Amidst the Mortal Realm



Shenhe comes from a branch family of a clan of exorcists. Due to certain reasons, Cloud Retainer took her in as a disciple.



To Shenhe, Cloud Retainer is a knowledgeable and chatty master.



Genshin Impact's official Twitter account has finally revealed Shenhe, giving players their first real look at the powerful polearm user. Shenhe comes from the extended family of an exorcist clan, which likely ties her to Chongyun.

It's unknown whether she remains an exorcist, but given her garb's similarities to the icy Claymore user, it's likely that she deals with the same demons. Fans have long since noticed her similarities to Cloud Retainer, one of Liyue's powerful Adepti. It turns out that Shenhe is a disciple of the massive bird, according to this new post.

◆ Shenhe ‧ Lonesome Transcendence

◆ Ethereal Soul Amidst the Mortal Realm

◆ Cryo

◆ Crista Doloris



Cloud Retainer states that of all the pupils they've taken over the years, Shenhe bears the closest resemblance to themselves. Cloud Retainer is known for their intelligence and creativity, meaning Shenhe likely has those traits as well.

From in-game voicelines, it's known that Shenhe has a powerful temper and can be a ferocious woman in battle. Even Ganyu says that her temper can cause her to obliterate her surroundings. Hu Tao and Xingqiu also have voicelines that emphasize Shenhe's powerful emotions and unique personality.

Genshin Impact characters are often tied together through lore, and it seems that Shenhe will be bringing some new information about the Adepti. Fans of Liyue's history will definitely want to know more about Shenhe's tutelage under Cloud Retainer.

It's likely that more will be revealed through Shenhe's personal quest once Genshin Impact 2.4 releases, so fans won't need to wait too long.

Thanks to this new reveal, players are finally getting the information about Shenhe that many have been waiting for. Shenhe will likely be released during Genshin Impact 2.4.

