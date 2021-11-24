Genshin Impact 2.3 update patch notes: New characters, domain, artifacts, monster, free Primogems, and more

Genshin Impact 2.3 is a major update that plenty of fans are looking forward to; until then, they may wish to read its patch notes.

miHoYo released some preliminary patch notes that cover most of what players can expect from Genshin Impact 2.3. The following article will cover those sections in a similar format. Maintenance for the Genshin Impact 2.3 update is scheduled to end at 11.00 (UTC+8) on 24 November 2021.

Genshin Impact 2.3 patch notes: New characters, free Primogems, and more information

Itto and Gorou will arrive in the second half of Genshin Impact 2.3 (Image via Genshin Impact)

Maintenance compensation is one of the first things that Travelers look for after a significant update. It will be 300 Primogems at a minimum, with an extra 60 for every additional hour that goes past the expected five-hour maintenance.

Players must be Adventure Rank 5+ to claim these free Primogems in the Genshin Impact 2.3 update.

New characters

Itto and Gorou will be playable in Genshin Impact 2.3 (Image via Genshin Impact)

Arataki Itto and Gorou will be brand new characters. The former is a 5-star Geo Claymore user, whereas the latter is a 4-star Geo Bow user. Aside from them, Albedo and Eula will also have a rerun banner at the start of Genshin Impact 2.3.

New domain

Slumbering Court, as it will appear in Genshin Impact 2.3 (Image via Genshin Impact)

The new domain is known as Slumbering Court, and it will appear on Seirai Island in Genshin Impact 2.3. It will allow players to collect the new artifacts (Husk of the Opulent Dreams and Ocean-Hued Clam).

New equipment

The two new Genshin Impact 2.3 weapons (Image via @20202002a)

The new Genshin Impact 2.3 weapons are:

Cinnabar Spindle (4-star Sword)

Redhorn Stonethresher (5-star Claymore)

The new artifacts come in both 4-star and 5-star variations, and they'll appear in the Slumbering Court domain. They are:

Husk of the Opulent Dreams

Ocean-Hued Clam

New events

The official artwork for Shadows Amidst Snowstorms (Image via Genshin Impact)

Genshin Impact 2.3 will feature several events. One of the most prominent is Shadows Amidst Snowstorms, which will give players:

Cinnabar Spindle

"Alkahest" (Refinement Material for Cinnabar Spindle)

Crown of Insight

Weapon Ascension Materials

Talent Level-Up Materials

Hero's Wits

Mora

Mystic Enhancement Ores

Building snowmen is one of this event's sub-events (Image via Genshin Impact)

Players need to collect Snowstrider Emblems and Mysterious Emblems to exchange them at the event shop for those rewards. The event shop has two different start times:

Training Rewards Shop (25 November 2021)

(25 November 2021) Trial Trophies Shop (1 December 2021)

Both will end on 20 December 2021. The three main acts of this event are:

Act 1: Snowy Past (25 November 2021)

(25 November 2021) Act 2: The Shadows Deepen (1 December 2021)

(1 December 2021) Act 3: A Secret Born From Ashes (4 December 2021)

Players have until 13 December 2021, to experience this event. To participate, one must have an Adventure Rank 20+ and have completed the Archon Quest "For a Tomorrow Without Tears" to participate.

An official screenshot for Bantan Sango Case Files: The Warrior Dog (Image via Genshin Impact)

Bantan Sango Case Files: The Warrior Dog will begin on 7 December 2021, and end on 20 December 2021. Travelers must be Adventure Rank 30+ and have done the Archon Quest "The Immovable God and the Eternal Euthymia" to participate.

The rewards include:

Primogems

Hero's Wit

Weapon Ascension Materials

Mora

Omni-Ubiquity Net

New Main Story

Arataki Itto's Story quest will become available in Genshin Impact 2.3. It's known as Act 1: Rise Up, Golden Soul. Aside from that, players have two new Hangout Events for the following characters in Genshin Impact 2.3:

Beidou

Gorou

New gadget

The Omni-Ubiquity Net in action (Image via Genshin Impact)

The Omni-Ubiquity Net is an upgraded version of the regular Ubiquity Net that players will get from the Bantan Sango Case Files: The Warrior Dog event. It will allow one to "capture" overworld animals and bring them to the Serenitea Pot.

New enemy

The new Genshin Impact 2.3 boss (Image via Genshin Impact)

The Golden Wolflord is a new boss who drops Riftborn Regalia, an ascension material that Arataki Itto needs. Players are advised to use long-range fighters against this boss in Genshin Impact 2.3.

Other Additions

Players can visit Paimon in their Serenitea Pot the 2.3 update (Image via Genshin Impact)

Genshin Impact 2.3 will include new:

Recipes

Achievements (for Wonders of the World and Memories of the Heart)

Namecards (for Gorou and Itto)

New Furnishings

Paimon as a companion in the Serenitea Pot

Optimization for retrieving missing Furnishings

An adjustment to default sorting for artifacts

Players can lock artifacts in the acquisition screen

It's now easier to access Stardust Exchange in the inventory

Players can view artifact attributes when they acquire them

More prompts for loading screens

Co-op mode vacancy will now have a corresponding character from the host's original team

Yanfei, Sayu, and Kujou Sara have new idle animations

There is a single-instance DMG cap of 9,999,999 now for characters and enemies

New support for Razer device's Chroma feature

Aside from all that, the Spiral Abyss is getting updated again. For example, the Floor 11 Ley Linde Disorder now increases allies' Geo and Physical DMG by 60%. There will also be new Lunar Phases (Exacting Moon, Stonesoul Moon, and Pureshade Moon).

Optimizations

Genshin Impact 2.3 will include several optimizations that players might appreciate (Image via Genshin Impact)

Some of the new Genshin Impact 2.3 optimizations include:

Thoma's idle animation adjusts the time Dango disappears

Hydro Specter's homing water ball attack is reduced in effectiveness

Hydro Specter and Geo Specter's interruption ability is also reduced

Petrified and Frozen Specters' explosion process is now optimized

Rifthound travels less distance when knocked back

Improves the graphic performance related to the Ruin Sentinel's Frozen state

Audio voice-overs for Japanese, Korean, and English have been adjusted for some characters and quests

Optimizes the sound of the Floral Zither gadget

A Thunder Sakura Bough now appears in a Thunder Barrier at Autake Plains in Inazuma

More general bug fixes

