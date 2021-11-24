Genshin Impact 2.3 update patch notes: New characters, domain, artifacts, monster, free Primogems, and more

Genshin Impact 2.3 is a major update that plenty of fans are looking forward to; until then, they may wish to read its patch notes.
miHoYo released some preliminary patch notes that cover most of what players can expect from Genshin Impact 2.3. The following article will cover those sections in a similar format. Maintenance for the Genshin Impact 2.3 update is scheduled to end at 11.00 (UTC+8) on 24 November 2021.
Genshin Impact 2.3 patch notes: New characters, free Primogems, and more information
Maintenance compensation is one of the first things that Travelers look for after a significant update. It will be 300 Primogems at a minimum, with an extra 60 for every additional hour that goes past the expected five-hour maintenance.
Players must be Adventure Rank 5+ to claim these free Primogems in the Genshin Impact 2.3 update.
New characters
Arataki Itto and Gorou will be brand new characters. The former is a 5-star Geo Claymore user, whereas the latter is a 4-star Geo Bow user. Aside from them, Albedo and Eula will also have a rerun banner at the start of Genshin Impact 2.3.
New domain
The new domain is known as Slumbering Court, and it will appear on Seirai Island in Genshin Impact 2.3. It will allow players to collect the new artifacts (Husk of the Opulent Dreams and Ocean-Hued Clam).
New equipment
The new Genshin Impact 2.3 weapons are:
- Cinnabar Spindle (4-star Sword)
- Redhorn Stonethresher (5-star Claymore)
The new artifacts come in both 4-star and 5-star variations, and they'll appear in the Slumbering Court domain. They are:
- Husk of the Opulent Dreams
- Ocean-Hued Clam
New events
Genshin Impact 2.3 will feature several events. One of the most prominent is Shadows Amidst Snowstorms, which will give players:
- Cinnabar Spindle
- "Alkahest" (Refinement Material for Cinnabar Spindle)
- Crown of Insight
- Weapon Ascension Materials
- Talent Level-Up Materials
- Hero's Wits
- Mora
- Mystic Enhancement Ores
Players need to collect Snowstrider Emblems and Mysterious Emblems to exchange them at the event shop for those rewards. The event shop has two different start times:
- Training Rewards Shop (25 November 2021)
- Trial Trophies Shop (1 December 2021)
Both will end on 20 December 2021. The three main acts of this event are:
- Act 1: Snowy Past (25 November 2021)
- Act 2: The Shadows Deepen (1 December 2021)
- Act 3: A Secret Born From Ashes (4 December 2021)
Players have until 13 December 2021, to experience this event. To participate, one must have an Adventure Rank 20+ and have completed the Archon Quest "For a Tomorrow Without Tears" to participate.
Bantan Sango Case Files: The Warrior Dog will begin on 7 December 2021, and end on 20 December 2021. Travelers must be Adventure Rank 30+ and have done the Archon Quest "The Immovable God and the Eternal Euthymia" to participate.
The rewards include:
- Primogems
- Hero's Wit
- Weapon Ascension Materials
- Mora
- Omni-Ubiquity Net
New Main Story
Arataki Itto's Story quest will become available in Genshin Impact 2.3. It's known as Act 1: Rise Up, Golden Soul. Aside from that, players have two new Hangout Events for the following characters in Genshin Impact 2.3:
- Beidou
- Gorou
New gadget
The Omni-Ubiquity Net is an upgraded version of the regular Ubiquity Net that players will get from the Bantan Sango Case Files: The Warrior Dog event. It will allow one to "capture" overworld animals and bring them to the Serenitea Pot.
New enemy
The Golden Wolflord is a new boss who drops Riftborn Regalia, an ascension material that Arataki Itto needs. Players are advised to use long-range fighters against this boss in Genshin Impact 2.3.
Other Additions
Genshin Impact 2.3 will include new:
- Recipes
- Achievements (for Wonders of the World and Memories of the Heart)
- Namecards (for Gorou and Itto)
- New Furnishings
- Paimon as a companion in the Serenitea Pot
- Optimization for retrieving missing Furnishings
- An adjustment to default sorting for artifacts
- Players can lock artifacts in the acquisition screen
- It's now easier to access Stardust Exchange in the inventory
- Players can view artifact attributes when they acquire them
- More prompts for loading screens
- Co-op mode vacancy will now have a corresponding character from the host's original team
- Yanfei, Sayu, and Kujou Sara have new idle animations
- There is a single-instance DMG cap of 9,999,999 now for characters and enemies
- New support for Razer device's Chroma feature
Aside from all that, the Spiral Abyss is getting updated again. For example, the Floor 11 Ley Linde Disorder now increases allies' Geo and Physical DMG by 60%. There will also be new Lunar Phases (Exacting Moon, Stonesoul Moon, and Pureshade Moon).
Optimizations
Some of the new Genshin Impact 2.3 optimizations include:
- Thoma's idle animation adjusts the time Dango disappears
- Hydro Specter's homing water ball attack is reduced in effectiveness
- Hydro Specter and Geo Specter's interruption ability is also reduced
- Petrified and Frozen Specters' explosion process is now optimized
- Rifthound travels less distance when knocked back
- Improves the graphic performance related to the Ruin Sentinel's Frozen state
- Audio voice-overs for Japanese, Korean, and English have been adjusted for some characters and quests
- Optimizes the sound of the Floral Zither gadget
- A Thunder Sakura Bough now appears in a Thunder Barrier at Autake Plains in Inazuma
- More general bug fixes
