Genshin Impact 2.3 update: Release date, time and maintenance countdown for all regions

According to miHoYo, the Genshin Impact 2.3 update will enter maintenance at 06.00 (UTC+8) on 24 November 2021.

This maintenance period is expected to last for five hours, meaning that players can finally play Genshin Impact 2.3 around 11.00 (UTC+8) on 24 November 2021. Maintenance for updates tends to follow a similar time frame, making it easy to predict when fans will be able to enjoy the game in other regions.

This article will include countdowns and a list of times for players to know when Genshin Impact 2.3 will finally be playable.

Genshin Impact 2.3 update information for all regions (release date, maintenance time, and countdown)

Shadows Amidst Snowstorms is one of the major events in this version (Image via Genshin Impact)

The release date for the Genshin Impact 2.3 update is 23 or 24 November 2021, depending on where the player lives. Americans can play the game by the former date, whereas everybody else can try the new update by the latter one.

Primogem compensation will be 300 Primogems (60 Primogems per hour of maintenance). If the maintenance is finished early, players will still get 300 Primogems. This compensation is only available to Travelers with an Adventure Ranker of 5 or higher.

Countdowns

The above countdown is for when players can expect Genshin Impact 2.3 maintenance to begin. It's a different time compared to when the game will finally be playable, shown in the countdown below.

Maintenance is expected to last for five hours, so players should be patient until it ends.

When does maintenance end for Genshin Impact 2.3?

Maintenance can always finish early (Image via Genshin Impact)

The following times are when American players can expect Genshin Impact 2.3 to enter and end the maintenance process:

Hawaii-Aleutian Standard Time: 12.00 - 1.00

12.00 - 1.00 Alaskan Standard Time: 13.00 - 18.00

13.00 - 18.00 Pacific Standard Time: 14.00 - 19.00

14.00 - 19.00 Mountain Standard Time: 15.00 - 20.00

15.00 - 20.00 Central Standard Time: 16.00 - 21.00

16.00 - 21.00 Eastern Standard Time: 17.00 - 22.00

All of these times take place on 23 November 2021, meaning that Americans can expect to play the new update in the evening.

The 2.3 update is right around the corner (Image via Genshin Impact)

By comparison, these maintenance times start on 23 November 2021, but end on 24 November 2021:

Greenwich Mean Time: 22.00 - 3.00

22.00 - 3.00 Western European Time: 22.00 - 3.00

22.00 - 3.00 Central European Time: 23.00 - 4.00

The remaining maintenance times are only applicable on 24 November 2021:

Eastern European Time: 0.00 - 5.00

0.00 - 5.00 Moscow Time: 1.00 - 6.00

1.00 - 6.00 Indian Time: 3.30 - 8.30

3.30 - 8.30 Chinese Time: 6.00 - 11.00

6.00 - 11.00 Filipino Time: 6.00 - 11.00

6.00 - 11.00 Korean Time: 7.00 - 12.00

7.00 - 12.00 Japanese Time: 7.00 - 12.00

