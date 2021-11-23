Genshin Impact is reportedly planning to track down beta testers who help leakers

According to rumors, Genshin Impact may implement new measures to prevent leaks from the 2.4 beta.

With version 2.3 of Genshin Impact beginning, it's only a matter of time until the 2.4 beta is available. Beta versions often provide leakers with plenty of information about upcoming content. However, starting in version 2.4, beta leaks may be a bit riskier than in past versions.

MiHoYo may take extra steps to prevent Genshin Impact leaks

A popular Genshin Impact leaker, UBatcha, recently warned beta testers and other leakers about possible changes in the 2.4 beta. Rumors are going around that Genshin Impact's parent company, MiHoYo, is adding an improved way to track leakers and the beta testers who aid them.

UBatcha @Ubatcha1 For any tester that is considering giving out their beta client to a leaker, there's been rumours that Mihoyo possibly adding a way to track down who leaked it. As for leakers that are willing to open a client, please check out before doing anything that could harm a tester.

It's pretty dangerous to be both a beta tester and a leaker. However, testers have occasionally given their beta clients to leakers, thereby spreading beta leaks. If the rumors are true, 2.4 beta testers who help leakers may be at serious risk.

The 2.4 beta is still yet to begin, but with the ongoing rumors, it should be interesting to see how many leaks emerge before 2.4. Hopefully, the Genshin Impact community gets enough information about future content coming in the January update.

UBatcha @Ubatcha1 FYI, the beta start date hasn't been announced. I'll post as always when that information is available

Even without the beta, news of Shenhe and Yun Jin in 2.4 was successfully leaked, and has since been pseudo-confirmed. Other leaks about Genshin Impact 2.4 include Enkanomiya, a new explorable region under Watatsumi Island, and new character skins.

UBatcha @Ubatcha1 There are also 2 skins in development, I don't believe they would release in 2.3 (it should be in 2.4 with lantern rite) but there's always the chance they're released "earlier".



These 2 skins would be for Keqing and Ningguang.

UBatcha @Ubatcha1 Beta testers have been asked to complete The "Heart of Watatsumi" World Quest by Wednesday.

This is the final section of "The Moon-Bathed Deep" World Quest Series.



The World Quest series is related to Enkanomiya 🤔

Genshin Impact 2.4 is expected to return the main storyline to Liyue. With the Lantern Rite event likely returning in the January update, it seems fitting that two Liyue characters will get new outfits. Allegedly, Genshin Impact players will get a free Ningguang skin in this update, while Keqing's new outfit will cost Genesis Crystals.

While gamers partake in the Liyue events, Enkanomiya should be open for exploration. Players may already know a bit about this underwater area from the quest series, "The Moon-Bathed Deep." Here, the Traveler did everything necessary to unlock Enkanomiya; it's now just up to Kokomi to open the entrance.

More leaks from Genshin Impact 2.4 may come later this month or in December. However, with new risks at play in the 2.4 beta, it wouldn't be surprising if the Genshin Impact community is approaching another leak drought.

