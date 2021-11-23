Genshin Impact is reportedly planning to track down beta testers who help leakers

According to rumors, Genshin Impact may implement new measures to prevent leaks from the 2.4 beta.
With version 2.3 of Genshin Impact beginning, it's only a matter of time until the 2.4 beta is available. Beta versions often provide leakers with plenty of information about upcoming content. However, starting in version 2.4, beta leaks may be a bit riskier than in past versions.
MiHoYo may take extra steps to prevent Genshin Impact leaks
A popular Genshin Impact leaker, UBatcha, recently warned beta testers and other leakers about possible changes in the 2.4 beta. Rumors are going around that Genshin Impact's parent company, MiHoYo, is adding an improved way to track leakers and the beta testers who aid them.
It's pretty dangerous to be both a beta tester and a leaker. However, testers have occasionally given their beta clients to leakers, thereby spreading beta leaks. If the rumors are true, 2.4 beta testers who help leakers may be at serious risk.
The 2.4 beta is still yet to begin, but with the ongoing rumors, it should be interesting to see how many leaks emerge before 2.4. Hopefully, the Genshin Impact community gets enough information about future content coming in the January update.
Even without the beta, news of Shenhe and Yun Jin in 2.4 was successfully leaked, and has since been pseudo-confirmed. Other leaks about Genshin Impact 2.4 include Enkanomiya, a new explorable region under Watatsumi Island, and new character skins.
Genshin Impact 2.4 is expected to return the main storyline to Liyue. With the Lantern Rite event likely returning in the January update, it seems fitting that two Liyue characters will get new outfits. Allegedly, Genshin Impact players will get a free Ningguang skin in this update, while Keqing's new outfit will cost Genesis Crystals.
While gamers partake in the Liyue events, Enkanomiya should be open for exploration. Players may already know a bit about this underwater area from the quest series, "The Moon-Bathed Deep." Here, the Traveler did everything necessary to unlock Enkanomiya; it's now just up to Kokomi to open the entrance.
More leaks from Genshin Impact 2.4 may come later this month or in December. However, with new risks at play in the 2.4 beta, it wouldn't be surprising if the Genshin Impact community is approaching another leak drought.
