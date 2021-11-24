When does the Genshin Impact maintenance end for version 2.3 update?

Curious players might wonder when the Genshin Impact 2.3 maintenance ends.

miHoYo often states that maintenance is expected to last for five hours for every new update. Naturally, this includes the coveted Genshin Impact 2.3 update. It would be helpful to know when maintenance begins, and thankfully, miHoYo provides the relevant timings:

"Update maintenance begins on 2021/11/24 06:00 (UTC+8) and is estimated to take 5 hours."

Now, all a player has to do is convert UTC+8 into their respective timezone.

Genshin Impact 2.3 maintenance is expected to end five hours after it begins

Albedo will be a major character in this update (Image via Genshin Impact)

These are the following times when the Genshin Impact 2.3 maintenance ends on 23 November 2021:

Hawaii-Aleutian Standard Time: 17.00

17.00 Alaskan Standard Time: 18.00

18.00 Pacific Standard Time: 19.00

19.00 Mountain Standard Time: 20.00

20.00 Central Standard Time: 21.00

21.00 Eastern Standard Time: 22.00

By comparison, these are end timings for November 24, 2021:

Greenwich Mean Time: 3.00

3.00 Western European Time: 3.00

3.00 Central European Time: 4.00

4.00 Eastern European Time: 5.00

5.00 Moscow Time: 6.00

6.00 Indian Time: 8.30

8.30 Chinese Time: 11.00

11.00 Filipino Time: 11.00

11.00 Korean Time: 12.00

12.00 Japanese Time: 12.00

Primogem compensation

Eula will also play an important role in this update (image via Genshin Impact)

Genshin Impact 2.3 maintenance can take longer or shorter than what's shown above. Those times are estimates based on miHoYo's five hour maintenance. Hence, they're not guaranteed to be the time when one can finally play the 2.3 update.

That said, the minimum Primogem compensation will always be 300, regardless of whether it finishes early or not. If maintenance takes longer than five hours, players will get an additional 60 Primogems per hour.

The mail including these free Primogems will expire after 30 days, so Travelers shouldn't forget to claim them by then. Also, they must be Adventure Rank 5 or higher.

What is new in Genshin Impact 2.3?

There will be plenty to look forward to in the 2.3 update (Image via Genshin Impact)

The following is a list of what's new in Genshin Impact 2.3:

Characters (Arataki Itto and Gorou)

(Arataki Itto and Gorou) Rerun banners (Albedo and Eula)

(Albedo and Eula) Domain (Slumbering Court)

(Slumbering Court) Artifacts (Husk of the Opulent Dreams & Ocean-Hued Clam)

(Husk of the Opulent Dreams & Ocean-Hued Clam) Weapons (Cinnabar Spindle and Redhorn Stonethresher)

(Cinnabar Spindle and Redhorn Stonethresher) Events (such as Shadows Amidst Snowstorms)

(such as Shadows Amidst Snowstorms) Hangout Events (Beidou and Gorou)

(Beidou and Gorou) Arataki Itto Story Quest

Golden Wolflord

Other minor gameplay changes

Not all of these will be available immediately to the player when maintenance ends. For example, Arataki Itto's banner begins on 14 December 2021. Likewise, not all of the new events will run simultaneously.

Travelers can pre-install some parts of the new update right now to save time for later. Once maintenance begins, players will be unable to play the game until it ends.

