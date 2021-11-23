With Shenhe and Yun Jin announced, Genshin Impact fans await Yae Miko's official release date details

miHoYo just announced a couple of new characters for Genshin Impact 2.4. The official Twitter account posted details on a few upcoming characters on November 22. They are Yun Jin and Shenhe. It has been MiHoYo's tradition to announce official designs on future characters, as they have done this, right before 2.3 with Itto and Gorou.

With the official announcement out of the way, it has got fans thinking about the long-awaited Inazuma character that was teased back during Genshin Impact 2.0. She is the chief priestess of Grand Narukami Shrine, who goes by the name of Yae Miko.

Fans await Yae Miko announcement in Genshin Impact after Yun Jin and Shenhe reveal

Part of the hype comes from another project by miHoYo called Honkai Impact 3rd, where Yae Miko resembles Yae Sakura both in voice and appearance. She later gained more popularity after her key role in Inazuma's Archon Quest for Genshin Impact 2.1.

Yae Miko in Genshin Impact was one of the first leaked characters before Inazuma came out. She is the owner of the Yae Publishing House, and old acquaintances of Morax, Baal, and Ganyu. Miko also has a fox form, but she refuses to reveal it in front of Traveler and Paimon.

Since miHoYo announced Yun Jin and Shenhe with a month remaining for 2.4, fans can expect an official announcement on Yae Miko in a couple of months. She is voiced by the renowned seiyuu Sakura Ayane, who also voices Yae Sakura in Honkai Impact 3rd.

The recently released Yun Jin and Shenhe look partly different now compared to the data mine leaks a few months ago. However, the overall design of Yae Miko will be unchanged, as she already made her presence known in the story.

Genshin Impact fans can hope for re-runs in the upcoming updates as well since there are no sources for anything past the 2.4 beta. While numerous reliable sources claimed that 2.5 might have a Ganyu re-run, players are optimistic about the Shrine Priestess' banner within a few more months.

Genshin Impact 2.4 is scheduled for January 5, 2022, and will run for approximately 40 days, similar to other updates. It seems that with every update, the speculations are getting pushed further back. As things stand now, the best bet for Miko fans is in February 2022, when 2.5 gets released.

