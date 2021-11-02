How to apply for Genshin Impact 2.4 beta version testing: Eligibility, requirements, and more

miHoYo just announced the official beta sign-up for Genshin Impact 2.4. The official Discord server occasionally posts details regarding the sign-up for the beta alongside the last date for registration, requirements, and more.

On November 2, players will be able to access a specific Google Docs file and apply for 2.4.

Genshin Impact @GenshinImpact



The First and Greatest Head of the Arataki Gang



Fast as the wind and mighty as thunder, he is an intrepid man with Oni blood running through his veins.



#GenshinImpact Arataki Itto ‧ Hanamizaka HeroicsThe First and Greatest Head of the Arataki GangFast as the wind and mighty as thunder, he is an intrepid man with Oni blood running through his veins. Arataki Itto ‧ Hanamizaka HeroicsThe First and Greatest Head of the Arataki GangFast as the wind and mighty as thunder, he is an intrepid man with Oni blood running through his veins.#GenshinImpact https://t.co/YotIulzlYp

Genshin Impact updates are usually released every six weeks on Wednesday. With the community busy with updates from 2.2, fans are always on the lookout for new content in the future.

With a few leaks from 2.3 running around the internet, players will want to get a sneak peek of what's to come later on by gaining access to 2.4 betas.

Genshin Impact 2.4 beta details

To start things off, Genshin Impact gamers can head to this form and start filling it out accordingly. Since the announcement was made on the official Discord server, miHoYo has set out a series of additional information valuable to those interested.

The last date to apply for the Genshin Impact 2.4 beta is Friday, November 9. In addition, the applicant must be over eighteen years old and part of the official Discord server.

An unexpired government-issued ID card is also required alongside a driver's license, passport, anything with the applicant's name, ID number, date of birth, or expiration date.

The Genshin Impact beta 2.4 application form (Image via GoogleDocs)

Users can start by filling out a space that says "Discord Tag", usually a four-digit number that follows the username of Discord. Secondly, the application will need a Discord ID, which can be found by clicking on the three dots on the right side of the username within the accounts tab.

The next set of questions is based on the in-game information of the user. They include the UID, MiHoYo account ID, Adventure Rank, and more. Everyone needs to be present on the official Discord server, as the applicants will be contacted via a personal message.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

If an individual is selected, that tester is forbidden from disclosing any data or information from Genshin Impact 2.4. Everyone should remember that beta testing isn't meant to leak content and have fun but to help the developers improve on future content.

Edited by Ravi Iyer