Genshin Impact pumpkin carvings and Halloween cosplay trend shows community's creativity

Genshin Impact is a game that has a lot of characters with different traits and aesthetics. Following that, the community and the fans have come forward this Halloween to showcase their creative side. From pumpkin carvings to cosplay, they didn't shy away from social media platforms to show their love and celebrate the holiday.

While MiHoYo didn't plan anything special for this year's Halloween, Genshin Impact itself provides a lot of content to work on for the community.

With over 40 playable characters, be it Halloween or any other holiday, fans are bound to show their love and support by creating all sorts of stuff. This year's Halloween didn't have anything less.

Genshin Impact community shows its creative side through Halloween cosplay

On October 31, Paimon's official Twitter account shared a few unique Halloween stickers that included Childe, Hu Tao, Mona, and Diluc. Later on, the Genshin Impact community also got to see a mummy version of her in celebration of the holiday.

With Halloween in mind, the main focus shifts to probably the only character in the game that has any ties to the holiday theme.

The pyro-wielding polearm user, Hu Tao, is expected to be re-released in a rate-up banner with Genshin Impact 2.2. Being the 77th director of Wangsheng Funeral Parlor, her contacts with Spirits of the Dead make up a great theme for Halloween.

The community took this vision into account and brought the character to life with several cosplays.

The community also cosplayed their favorite characters, keeping Halloween's spooky theme in mind.

The Halloween festival is usually held on October 31 every year. People used to light bonfires and wore costumes to scare away ghosts and evil spirits. Over time it became an activity consisting of trick-or-treating, carving pumpkins, and several gatherings.

Genshin Impact community carves in-game characters into pumpkins

Following the tradition, the Genshin Impact community took to social media platforms to showcase their creations. This includes several content creators, live streamers, artists, or just fans of the video game, carving all sorts of stuff in pumpkins for Halloween.

Lyn @wintermelyn Carved Paimon from Genshin Impact on a pumpkin for Halloween! Carved Paimon from Genshin Impact on a pumpkin for Halloween! https://t.co/xRhrjn8d60

🖤🌻🌸May Queen🌼🌷🖤 @DoopieDoodles An attempt was made. 😅 Some of the pieces fell through my Genshin pumpkin but oh well! Happy Halloween! 🎃 An attempt was made. 😅 Some of the pieces fell through my Genshin pumpkin but oh well! Happy Halloween! 🎃 https://t.co/7uN2PBulXl

ALSO READ Article Continues below

The origin of carving pumpkins dates back to the ancient culture of the Celtics. However, the overall recent engagement of the Genshin Impact community shows the interaction of the fans, the love they have for their favorite game, and the characters.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan