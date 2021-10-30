Who are Hu Tao's voice actors in Genshin Impact? Japanese and English VA details

The 77th Director of the Wangsheng Funeral Parlor, Hu Tao, is all set to make her return to Genshin Impact 2.2. Ranging from minor creative details that went into her designs to an enjoyable and risky gameplay style, Hu Tao became one of the most used Pyro characters in the game over a brief period.

However, some people have to bring life to fictional characters with quirky and cheerful personalities. The people behind voicing numerous Genshin Impact characters are talented individuals from all over the world.

Ranging from English to the Japanese language, these are the professionals who add life to particular places which would've seemed vague otherwise.

Who are the voice actors in EN and JP for Hu Tao in Genshin Impact?

Brianna Knickerbocker and Rie Takahashi are Hu Tao's English and Japanese voice actors, respectively, in Genshin Impact. Apart from voicing the Pyro-wielding polearm user, they are also known for giving life to numerous other anime and video game characters.

1) English VA

Brianna Knickerbocker, English VA for Hu Tao (Image via MonsterVine)

Brianna Knickerbocker is the English voice actress for Hu Tao in Genshin Impact. She's an American voice actress who started her career in 2011 voicing Eta and Elena in Hunter x Hunter.

She quickly made her mark by voicing Rem in Re: Zero OVA, Kumoko from I'm a Spider, So What?, Misha Necron from Misfit at Demon Academy, Tuesday from Carole & Tuesday, and much more.

Her work didn't stop there as she also gave life to the Hatada siblings from the Crystar video game, Rin from Catherine Fullbody, Est from Fire Emblem Heroes, and more. Her much recent work from Genshin Impact as Hu Tao has been praised by gamers worldwide.

2) Japanese VA

Rie Takahashi, Japanese VA for Hu Tao (Image via Crunchyroll)

With over ten prominent character roles, Rie Takahashi has made her presence known in very little time to the entire Seiyuu industry and the rest of the world. The 27-year-old Japanese voice actress quickly rose to fame, playing some major roles in anime.

They are Mash Kyrielight from Fate Grand Order, Megumin from Konosuba, Emilia from Re: Zero, Takagi from Karakai Jouzo no Takagi san, and many others.

Some of her notable works from video games include Erin from Granblue Fantasy, Fjorm from Fire Emblem Heroes, and others. Anime fans all around have been waiting for her to voice a character in Genshin Impact. It can be safe to assume that Rie Takahashi, as usual, did a fantastic job in voicing another character.

Edited by R. Elahi