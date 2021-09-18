5 best characters voiced by Genshin Impact VA Rie Takahashi, the voice behind Hu Tao

Hu Tao has been one of the more coveted pyro characters in Genshin Impact and her flexibility with different compositions makes her a great choice for the Abyss.

Hu Tao is the director of the Wangsheng Funeral Parlor and is portrayed as a person who is vital to arranging Liyue’s funerary affairs. She always tries to flawlessly carry out a person’s last rites and is a poet who has authored multiple masterpieces.

Genshin Impact @GenshinImpact



Liyue Harbor's "Versemonger of the Darkest Alleys"



She walks the line between life and death, shouldering responsibilities unknown to most mortals.



Be careful around Hu Tao, lest she leads you by the nose!



Hu Tao is played by Rie Takahashi in the Japanese voiceover version of Genshin Impact, and is perfectly able to capture her cheerful nature.

However, apart from successfully bringing Hu Tao to life in Genshin Impact, Rie Takahashi is also known for voicing a lot of other popular anime characters.

Today’s article will list out 5 iconic anime characters that the Genshin Impact VA has voiced over the years.

5 popular anime characters voiced by Genshin Impact’s Rie Takahashi

1) Takagi (Karakai Jouzu Takagi-san/Teasing Master Takagi-san)

Image via Karakai Jouzu Takagi-san/Teasing Master Takagi-san

Rie Takahashi voices the main female protagonist, Takagi, from the anime series Karakai Jouzu Takagi-san. In the anime, Takagi is represented as a middle school student who is in the same class as the male lead, Nishikata, the person she constantly teases but secretly has feelings for.

Genshin Impact's Rie Takahashi masterfully portrays Takagi’s sweet, intelligent, carefree, and fearless nature, along with her penchant for mischief.

2) Megumin (KonoSuba: God's Blessing on this Wonderful World)

Image via Kono Suba

Megumin from KonoSuba gave birth to the whole “Explosion!” meme and as one of the main characters in the Isekai parody, she comes with her own quirks. Being an Arch Demon of the Crimson Demon clan, Megumin comes with innate magic abilities and very high intelligence stats.

However, instead of investing her skills evenly throughout a variety of magical abilities, she opted for explosion magic. She put all her attribute points into a single skill, “Explosion”, which completely depletes her mana after one use.

Genshin Impact’s Rie Takahashi does a phenomenal job in portraying Megumin’s obsession with explosion magic.

3) Emilia (Re: Zero)

Image via Re: Zero

Emilia is the female lead from the Isekai anime Re: Zero, who is a Half-Elf and a candidate to become the 42nd King of the Dragon Kingdom of Lugnica. Re: Zero starts off as any other light-hearted Isekai, however, things take a turn for the worse, as the narrative gets darker and darker each time Subaru (the protagonist) dies and comes back to life.

Genshin Impact's Rie Takahashi shows Emilia as a straightforward, good-natured, and energetic girl, who seems to be carrying a lot of responsibilities on her shoulders.

4) Mash Kyrielight (Fate/Grand Order)

Image via Fate/Grand Order

In the Fate/Grand Order series, Genshin Impact’s Rie Takahashi plays one of the lead characters Mash Kyrielight, who is a “Demi-Servant” human fused with the Heroic Spirit of Galahad from Arthur’s Round Tabe.

At the start of the series, she did not know the identity of the Servant that was fused with her. Moreover, she was artificially fertilized through genetic editing, as part of the project that dealt with fusing heroic spirits to a compatible mortal vessel.

5) Shino Kiryuu (Kanojo mo Kanojo)

Image via Kanojo mo Kanojo

Also Read

Kanojo mo Kanojo is a Japanese romantic comedy anime. Here, Genshin Impact's Rie Takahashi plays the character of Shino Kiryuu, who is shown to be quite moral and considerate towards her friend Saki.

Shino, much like Emilia, is portrayed as a straightforward and serious character. She excels in her studies, and doing well in exams comes as second nature to her.

