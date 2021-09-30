Genshin Impact community reacts positively to free Wind Glider and Primogems as Anniversary exclusive rewards

It's not all gloom and doom in the Genshin Impact community when it comes to anniversary rewards.

Many Genshin Impact fans were unhappy at the perceived lack of anniversary rewards. They went on Twitter to complain about miHoYo, and even review-bombed Genshin Impact, Honkai Impact, and unrelated apps. However, some players defended miHoYo and Genshin Impact.

Some of those players are coming out of the woodworks to praise miHoYo for the new anniversary rewards. Recently, Genshin Impact players got a free Wind Glider and 400 Primogems. They will also get more items throughout the remaining three days.

Genshin Impact community reacts positively to the free Wind Glider and Primogems as Anniversary rewards

Some positive reviews (Image via Play Store)

Google recently removed some negative reviews for Genshin Impact. Still, the most recent reviews are regarding the game and miHoYo's latest decisions. On the other hand, some players are leaving glowing reviews in support of Genshin Impact.

Some of these defenders are criticizing the "toxic" fanbase. Others are leaving a five-star review solely because they love the game. A few have even changed their reviews because of the recent Anniversary rewards.

Positive Twitter examples

Some gamers love the 400 Primogems and free Wind Glider skin; the above tweet is a good example, as over 2,800 people have liked it. It's a simple message, as the Twitter user thanks miHoYo and uses the relevant hashtags.

The Wings of Shimmering Galaxy was initially a part of a paid bundle, so some comments on that tweet reference how miHoYo gave away paid items for free. Others point out how it's damage control.

Hafizh Rasyadan @hafizh_rasyadan did genshin impact just gave us 400 primos and a glider??? did genshin impact just gave us 400 primos and a glider??? https://t.co/JAucOsHqFQ

ANGELIJAH😇 @Angelijah316 #GenshinImapct THE COMMUNITY IS GOING TO REGRET REVIEW BOMBING GENSHIN IMPACT! Y’ALL COULD’VE JUST BEEN PATIENT #genshinanniversary THE COMMUNITY IS GOING TO REGRET REVIEW BOMBING GENSHIN IMPACT! Y’ALL COULD’VE JUST BEEN PATIENT #genshinanniversary #GenshinImapct https://t.co/Oz5rNFXjbw

Many Genshin Impact fans have different reactions to the new anniversary rewards. Some players are surprised that they got anything at all. Others believe that these rewards will lead to something bigger down the road. Of course, some Twitter users are mocking those that criticized the anniversary initially.

Twitter isn't overwhelmingly positive about these anniversary rewards. Still, a good chunk of the playerbase is happy with what they've gotten thus far. It's vital to remember that today is only the first day players get free items and Primogems.

Hence, only time will tell if some parts of the community are going to regret their actions.

Song 💜 @songrensei



WE GOT GENSHIN IMPACT ANNIVERSARY REWARDS LMAO



IT SAYS 1/4 SO WE HAVE 3 MORE THIS IS NOT A DRILLWE GOT GENSHIN IMPACT ANNIVERSARY REWARDS LMAO #原神 IT SAYS 1/4 SO WE HAVE 3 MORE THIS IS NOT A DRILL



WE GOT GENSHIN IMPACT ANNIVERSARY REWARDS LMAO #原神



IT SAYS 1/4 SO WE HAVE 3 MORE https://t.co/5O9Us8QgHl

Genshin Impact News @GenshinImpactUp



- 400 Primogems

- Poetic Memories Glider



#原神 #GenshinImpact Mihoyo has acknowledged thier mistake and 1/4 part of the Anniversary rewards has been sent:- 400 Primogems- Poetic Memories Glider Mihoyo has acknowledged thier mistake and 1/4 part of the Anniversary rewards has been sent:



- 400 Primogems

- Poetic Memories Glider



#原神 #GenshinImpact https://t.co/RBUaLrRlEM

Primo James @macntossh

#GenshinImpactAnniversary Today is indeed a great morning to all Genshin Impact players celebrating it's first anniversary 🥳 Today is indeed a great morning to all Genshin Impact players celebrating it's first anniversary 🥳

#GenshinImpactAnniversary https://t.co/53BGf6UmsD

Here are three more positive examples of players enjoying the free rewards. The first Twitter user pointed out how there are three more days of free items. It's surprising to some fans, yet a welcome addition altogether.

The next tweet also references the free items awarded today. It includes a screenshot of the rewards (a common motif in these types of tweets).

Finally, another Twitter user talks about how today is a good day. It includes another screenshot of the 400 Primogems and the Wings of Shimmering Galaxy.

Genshin Impact memes

FlynnArigawa @captainperez007 @Zeniiet Wait a second… wasn’t that glider originally meant for a $30 Music pack? LMFAOOOO @Zeniiet Wait a second… wasn’t that glider originally meant for a $30 Music pack? LMFAOOOO https://t.co/N13CuVpzs8

The Genshin Impact community makes several funny memes. With a topic as controversial as anniversary rewards, it's only inevitable that there will be plenty of memes to share.

The first Tweet showcases a user who left a one-star review on September 28, 2021 but left a positive review on September 30, 2021. It contains carnival music to mock Genshin Impact players who overreacted to the initial anniversary news.

Gouba's surprised face makes an appearance in the second tweet. Some players were surprised to see what was initially a paid item becoming a freebie. Naturally, these types of players fall into two categories:

Players who like getting the free items. Players who see this recent action as damage control.

The final Tweet showcases a viral sticker of Qiqi lying down. There are several ways to interpret it, but it fits right in with the rest of the Genshin Impact community's recent opinions.

