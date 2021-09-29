Genshin Impact fans point out multiple issues with the game that led to the anniversary outrage

Genshin Impact is currently facing severe backlash for not giving enough rewards to players on its one-year anniversary. Completing one year of release is a colossal achievement for any gacha game, and it seems like the community was expecting a lot of free rewards from the developers.

At the moment, Genshin Impact's ratings on Google Play Store have drastically dropped from 4.5 to 2.8. miHoYo's silence on the entire drama has further triggered many players.

However, it would be an overstatement to suggest that the lack of anniversary rewards is the only reason that Genshin Impact players have turned against the developers. In reality, the game has many issues that have been neglected for so long, which has now led to massive outrage.

Glaring issues of Genshin Impact: miHoYo's silence, RNG system, insufficient Primogems and more

1) Very difficult bosses in Spiral Abyss

As players increase their Adventure Rank in Genshin Impact, the World Level increases alongside the level of the enemies, domains and bosses. Even though this is an obvious mechanic, some enemies in Genshin Impact's end-game are too overpowered.

These include the likes of Abyss Heralds, Fatui Skirmishers, Pyro Hypostasis and more. These enemies are challenging to beat (which is a good thing); however, facing them in time-based challenges like the Spiral Abyss can be frustrating for many players.

Even after putting countless hours into Genshin Impact, many are unable to clear the Spiral Abyss. The article below will explain how building characters in Genshin Impact is as hard as it gets.

The latest Spiral Abyss is a perfect example, where healers have unexpectedly taken on a major role.

While using or building a healer character is not a problem in itself, the corrosion effect forces players to slow down their kill time. It is surprising that Genshin Impact wants players to play "slow" in a time-based challenge like the Spiral Abyss.

Spiral Abyss is also a source of Primogems, but many players often miss out on these rewards because it is too challenging.

2) Lack of communication from the developers

It is worth noting that miHoYo hasn't interacted with the Genshin Impact community for ages. The issue has finally come into the limelight following the anniversary chaos.

The most recent livestreams for update previews were just pre-planned scripted events, and there wasn't any room for the players to raise their concerns. To worsen the situation, the name of the title's official Twitter handle was also changed from Paimon to Genshin Impact.

Genshin Impact @GenshinImpact



It's announcement time! The special program for Genshin Impact's new version will premiere on the official Twitch channel on 10/03/2021 at 08:00 (UTC-4)!

>>>



Dear Travelers,It's announcement time! The special program for Genshin Impact's new version will premiere on the official Twitch channel on 10/03/2021 at 08:00 (UTC-4)!



It's announcement time! The special program for Genshin Impact's new version will premiere on the official Twitch channel on 10/03/2021 at 08:00 (UTC-4)!

>>>twitch.tv/genshinimpacto…



#GenshinImpact https://t.co/h1kdKdpGEz

A Reddit user named u/Megajoshuaw rightly mentioned that it is hard to detect human presence in the communication that players now receive from miHoYo. Every new announcement and livestream seems too fancy, but the majority of the community wants fruitful interaction with the developers in place of it.

3) Controversial characters

It is worth noting that the latest Genshin Impact characters, such as Kokomi, Raiden Shogun and Kujou Sara, turned out to be controversial for several reasons.

Baal, the Electro Archon, doesn't work well with Beidou, and many players felt deceived after discovering this. Kokomi, on the flip side, runs on a negative Crit Rate, and there's hardly any challenge outside the current Spiral Abyss where players can use her effectively.

Another problem with five-star characters are their constellations. For instance, Raiden Shogun gets a massive damage buff at her second constellation. To many players, this seems like Genshin Impact's strategy to incentivize them to spend more on characters.

Unlocking constellations of five-star characters or Gacha weapons, such as the Staff of Homa and Primordial Jade Cutter, will remain an unfulfilled dream for countless Genshin Impact players who are free-to-play. To clear the challenges, they then have to rely on Artifacts that unfortunately are based on an RNG system as well.

4) Four stages of RNG on Artifacts

Random number generator (RNG) mechanics play a primary role in Genshin Impact. However, this also applies to the Artifacts in the game, and players need to undergo four stages to get a desired Artifact:

There are two five-star Artifact sets available in each domain. Players need to go through the RNG to get their desired set. After getting the Artifact from the desired set, there's another stage of RNG that decides the main stat of the Artifact (Elemental DMG bonus, Crit Rate, Crit DMG, Elemental Mastery, etc.). After getting the desired main stat, the sub-stats of the Artifact are again decided by the RNG. It is extremely rare to get an Artifact with the desired main as well as sub-stats. Even after getting an Artifact with the desired stats, the upgrading process randomly upgrades one attribute. A five-star Artifact gets an attribute bonus five times, and it's very unlikely that the desired sub-stats get upgraded every time.

While unlocking a character is a joyous moment for any player, building them with the right artifacts is an ardous task at times. The RNG system in Artifacts certainly needs some balancing in Genshin Impact, because players then have to rely on constellations and other gacha weapons to clear the end-game content such as Spiral Abyss.

5) Less amount of Primogems via rewards

This might not be a big issue for some, but many players are frustrated with the constant grind Genshin Impact expects them to do for Primogems. Surprisingly, some achievements that grant 5 to 10 Primogems take hours to complete. Similarly, new events usually give a maximum of 60 Primogems in a day, which is not even enough to do a single pull.

Considering all the factors mentioned above, the lack of Primogems rewards seems like a genuine predicament for at least the free-to-play community.

Reddit user u/ItsTaDevil mentioned how the community has reached its boiling point in a post on r/Genshin_Impact. As expected, the post gained a lot of attention:

None of these issues are game-breaking. However, it would have been great if miHoYo took some steps to at least discuss them with the players. The developers' silence has naturally added to the frustration of the community regarding better anniversary rewards, and this has now led to outrage.

