Genshin Impact review bombed on Play Store: Diving into the details of what happened

Genshin Impact's review on Google Play Store is currently tanking. The game's rating rapidly went down today and is now sitting at around two stars. The situation is so bad that the game has more one-star reviews than five.

Of course, this review bomb is not unprecedented. The players' accumulated discontent has led them to make this last-ditch effort to gain miHoYo's attention. Since the game's release, fans have been giving regular feedback to the developer. At first, they were mainly taken into consideration. However, lately, all feedback seems to be ignored.

Genshin Impact players have had enough

In the past few months, players have been facing one disappointment after the other. The review bombing started when fans became frustrated after miHoYo failed to meet the community's expectations. However, frustration has been building up given several overlapping factors over time.

Non-existent end-game content

Condensed Resin (Image via Genshin Impact)

First of all, the majority of Genshin Impact players have reached the end-game. After this phase, there are no more quests or explorations. What's left are the daily missions and spending Resin, a currency similar to "energy" in other games.

However, due to Resin limitations, end-game players can only enjoy about 30 minutes of playtime every day. This has been going on for months, and many players are burned out.

Furthermore, a lot of fans are also disappointed with the recent Archon Quests. Most describe it as rushed and dilapidated. Players have been waiting for a year for Inazuma. Hence, the lack of effort by miHoYo is a significant letdown.

Transparency issue

:7 @crunchyy_teeth i think most people are misunderstanding the entire genshin impact drama. it's not just about the anniversary, but its also about the other things that have been building up for a long time as well (such as fixes, the lack of transparency etc.) i think most people are misunderstanding the entire genshin impact drama. it's not just about the anniversary, but its also about the other things that have been building up for a long time as well (such as fixes, the lack of transparency etc.)

Lack of transparency has always been Genshin Impact's worst trait. Since commencement, players have been asking miHoYo to release a roadmap to see what will happen in future patches. However, for some reason, the developers haven't responded to this plea.

This has led fans to rely on leaks to find out about future events and actions. But recently, that too is being eradicated by the developer.

Terrible contest and web event rewards

Contests rewards (Image via miHoYo)

Genshin Impact has been releasing plenty of contests and web events. However, most of them have one thing in common - the reward is lackluster. Not only that, but the rewards for events that require a lot of work are also terrible.

For example, in August, Genshin Impact released a fanart contest for "bus art." Developers declared that the winning art was going to be displayed on a real-life bus. In return, they reward the winner with an iPad Air 10.9-inch and 3000 Primogems.

Most players agree that this reward is insufficient for the effort. Furthermore, most web events hosted in HoYoLAB are also filled with RNG.

Three consecutive banner issues

Since the introduction of Inazuma, players were excited to explore the new region and finally put their hands on the new Inazuma characters. However, players weren't happy with how the new characters were performing compared to the characters released in the early versions of Genshin Impact. This keeps happening banner after banner.

Yoimiya

Yoimiya (Image via miHoYo)

Yoimiya is adored for her cheerful personality, and a lot of players love her design. However, her playstyle and mechanics fell short when compared to average 5-star characters.

Yoimiya is one of the squishiest characters in the game. She has the lowest base HP and DEF. This may have been okay if Yoimiya has a great offense, but she lacks in that area too.

Yoimiya has an uncertain role in the team, where she can't perform well as the main DPS, but is also awkward as a Burst support. She is also incapable of proper Elemental Reactions. Yoimiya also has other issues like Energy production and single target Auto Attack and Elemental Burst.

Raiden Shogun

Raiden Shogun (Image via Genshin Impact)

Raiden Shogun is the Electro Archon in Genshin Impact. She is known for her cruelty in pursuing eternity, enforcing a Vision Hunt Decree upon her people. This bumps up the player's expectations of Baal. However, this led to nothing but disappointment.

Raiden Shogun is deemed unfit for general teams and is only usable in niche compositions. Furthermore, her Elemental Burst's full potential is locked behind her second constellation, making it unfriendly for F2P players.

As if that's not enough, there was also an issue with Raiden Shogun's Burst mechanic. Players were upset because the Archon doesn't work with Beidou but works with other characters. Instead of acknowledging and fixing the issue, miHoYo decided to change the skill description instead.

Sangonomiya Kokomi

Sangonomiya Kokomi (Image via miHoYo)

Kokomi had an excellent role to play in the Archon Quest. As a Hydro Catalyst user and Resistance commander, players suspected Kokomi to be a DPS. However, like typical Hydro characters, Kokomi becomes a healer.

Unfortunately, characters like Barbara and Bennett function effectively as healers. Another character wasn't required in that role. Kokomi was supposed to deal damage during her Elemental Burst, but that damage fell short. So the players didn't like Kokomi at all.

Deleted and censored comments

GamerDude Mk2 @StrongheartNep @GenshinImpact Just a piece of advice MHY, you better not resort to blocking people here as well because it never goes well for any game i gotta tell ya. @GenshinImpact Just a piece of advice MHY, you better not resort to blocking people here as well because it never goes well for any game i gotta tell ya. https://t.co/9tccw6qa3w

Given these controversies, players naturally end up writing rants in public forums. However, players found that all posts that discuss the anniversary event are being censored. This censorship is happening on Genshin Impact's official platform, HoYoLAB, and other places like Reddit, NGA, and Tieba.

Insufficient anniversary rewards and lack of communication

Passage of Clouds and Stars (Image via Genshin Impact)

Of course, the last straw is the meager reward for Genshin Impact's anniversary. Players expected a significant giveaway but instead got less than the Lantern Rite event in version 1.3.

All of the problems and disappointments have finally melded into considerable resentment. Now, players have decided to review-bomb Genshin Impact as a hail mary effort to draw attention to the issues.

Also Read

So far, there has been no statement from miHoYo about this matter. This enraged the base quite a lot. Fans expect miHoYo to communicate seamlessly regardless of the circumstances. Many players have grown tired of the drama and are waiting for developers to address player discontent.

Unfortunately, miHoYo's lack of transparency continues. It appears that the first anniversary won't mark the end of it.

Edited by Srijan Sen