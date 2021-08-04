Genshin Impact reveals Yoimiya: Elemental skill, Burst, and Passive abilities explained

Genshin Impact just released Yoimiya’s teaser trailer along with more official information on her kit. Genshin Impact 2.0 has already introduced plenty of new content, and more is coming. This update introduced the new region, Inazuma, Ayaka, and now Yoimiya is almost here.

Yoimiya is friendly and helpful. As long as people ask for help, she is more than willing to solve any of their issues. Yoimiya works at Naganohara Fireworks shop. This may influence her playstyle. Yoimiya has Pyro Vision, which matches her love for fireworks. Players will also notice that Yoimiya’s attack looks like mini fireworks.

Genshin Impact Yoimiya’s kit showcase

Yoimiya is a 5-star Pyro archer that is introduced as a burst damage dealer. She can damage enemies while she’s on and off the field using her Elemental Skill and Burst. Here’s the full explanation of her kit.

Yoimiya Normal attacks: Firework Flare-up

Yoimiya using her normal attack (Image via miHoYo)

Yoimiya’s Normal attack is quite standard. She performs five consecutive attacks with her bow. However, there’s a little twist to her charged attack.

Genshin Impact Yoimiya generating Kindling arrows (Image via miHoYo)

While she aims to do so, she has two levels of charging. The first level allows Yoimiya to shoot a Pyro arrow. As for the second level, she will generate up to three Kindling arrows. These Kindling arrows will deal additional Pyro damage to the enemy.

Elemental Skill: Niwabi Fire-Dance

Niwabi Fire-Dance Elemental Skill (Image via miHoYo)

Yoimiya’s skill infuses her arrows with Pyro. During Niwabi Fire-Dance duration, Yoimiya will not create Kindling arrows with her Charged attacks. Instead, she will deal increased Pyro damage with her Normal attacks.

Elemental Burst: Ryuukin Saxifrage

Yoimiya's Elemental Burst is a supportive DPS (Image via miHoYo)

For her Elemental Burst, Yoimiya marks an enemy with Aurous Blaze. Aurous Blaze will deal Pyro damage if the enemy is attacked by other party members that are not Yoimiya. This effect can be inherited from another enemy if the marked enemy dies before the Burst duration ends.

Yoimiya appears to have a rather awkward role. Her Elemental Skill is suitable to make her a DPS character, but her Elemental Burst is supportive. It is not yet certain how her kit will synchronize with each other, but hopefully, Yoimiya will be an exciting addition to Genshin Impact.

