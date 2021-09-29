Some Genshin Impact fans might struggle to find all 30 Moonchase Charms and 40 Chests in Liyue for the Moonlight Seeker event.

Finding a Charm rewards the player with 2% exploration, whereas 1% exploration is the award for finding a Chest. A Moonchase Charm resembles a green magatama. It's an item that Genshin Impact players can pick up by walking into it; no further interaction necessary.

Moonlight Seeker's chests are more bountiful by comparison, and they reward the player with five Primogems plus other goodies. They're known as Mystmoon Chests, and the player opens them like they would with any other treasure chest in Genshin Impact.

This guide only includes the Liyue portion of the Moonlight Seeker event.

Genshin Impact Moonlight Seeker guide: All Moonchase Charm and Chest locations

Genshin Impact players must collect all 30 Moonchase Charms and Mystmoon Chests to acquire the Luxurious Sea-Lord. The reward tiers are:

Collection Progress Rewards 25% 4 x Lustrous Stone from Guyun

20,000 Mora

50 Moonchase Festival Festive Fever

50% 4 x Mist Veiled Mercury Elixir

20,000 Mora

50 Moonchase Festival Festive Fever

75% 4 x Piece of Aerosiderite

20,000 Mora

50 Moonchase Festival Festive Fever

100% 1 x Luxurious Sea-Lord

20,000 Mora

50 Moonchase Festival Festive Fever



The Moonchase Charms aren't everywhere in Liyue. Instead, all 30 Moonchase Charms are near Mt. Aocang, Qingyun Peak, Mt. Hulao, Huaguang Stone Forest, and Nantianmen.

Likewise, all Mystmoon Chests are in those areas. The 2% exploration per Moonchase Charm and 1% exploration per Mystmoon Chest counts toward the Collection Progress. Ultimately, Genshin Impact players can get 60% through the Moonchase Charms and 40% through the Mystmoon Chests.

All Moonchase Charm locations in Moonlight Seeker

A map of all 30 Moonchase Charms in Genshin Impact (Image via taka gg/YouTube)

It doesn't matter which order Genshin Impact players take for all 30 Moonchase Charms. The most important aspect of the image above is the general location that Genshin Impact players can find them. Their green magatama appearance makes them easy to spot.

The additional glitter around them makes them stand out in the greener areas of Liyue. Some of them are located up high in the locations where they're marked. Hence, Genshin Impact players should prepare themselves to climb Liyue's steep mountains to collect some of them.

Other than that, the Moonchase Charms don't have any gimmicks attached to them. Once players know where to find them, they can easily collect all of them to achieve 60% exploration in the Moonlight Seeker event.

Genshin Impact players are recommended to collect both Moonchase Charms and Mystmoon Chests simultaneously, as many of their locations overlap.

All Mystmoon Chest locations in Moonlight Seeker

A map of all Mystmoon Chest locations (Image via taka gg/YouTube)

There are more Mystmoon Chests than there are Moonchase Charms. Hence, Genshin Impact players will have to survey more locations to find them. They can start with the Mystmoon Chest near Mt. Aocang and make their way downward toward Nantianmen.

As several of these places are close to the Moonchase Charm locations, Genshin Impact players should collect both collectibles in the same trips. The higher density of chests is thanks to how there are 40 Mystmoon Chests in total.

They're scattered high and low in the southwestern part of Liyue, but Genshin Impact players shouldn't have trouble finding them all. As long as they know the general locations (the blue dots in the above image), they would be able to logically deduce where to find each Chest.

Once Genshin Impact players have collected everything in the first part of the Moonlight Seeker event, they should earn the Luxurious Sea-Lord. It's a 4-star Claymore that is only available at this event.

