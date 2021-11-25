Genshin Impact 2.4 leaks: Ningguang and Keqing skins spotted with their file names

Ningguang and Keqing fans should be delighted to hear that the two characters will be getting skins in Genshin Impact 2.4.

Apparently, Ningguang will have the free skin, and Keqing's will be available for Genesis Crystals. If it follows the same formula that Barbara and Jean established, then players have an idea of what Keqing's skin will cost. They should expect to pay 1350 Genesis Crystals at first as a discount before settling with a final price of 1680 Genesis Crystals after the event.

However, that's strictly speculation on how the paid skin worked last time. It's possible that miHoYo can change the formula up for the new skins, as there isn't much precedence on the matter yet.

New Genshin Impact 2.4 leaks: Ningguang and Keqing skins

Genshin Intel @Genshin_Intel A quick overview of 2.4:



1. Enkanomiya

2. Shenhe (5*) and Yunjin (4*)

3. Hangout quests (Ningguang, Yunjin)

4. Lantern Rite rerun

5. Windtrace rerun

6. Alchemy event with Timaeus

7. New skins for Ningguang & Keqing

8. Kichiboushi outing event

9. Electro Sigil Shop

The above leak supports a month-old leak that stated that Ningguang and Keqing would be getting skins. This time, it confirms that the two new skins will be available in Genshin Impact 2.4.

Unfortunately, there are no renders for these skins for the public to see at the moment. As of right now, players can only expect these skins to be worked on for a 2.4 release.

The old leak regarding these two skins (Image via @Ubatcha1)

The original leak stated that the skins are unlikely to arrive in the 2.3 update, but are more likely to launch in Genshin Impact 2.4. It provides more context with the Lantern Rite event, leading one to assume that this rerun will bestow players the free Ningguang skin.

The last Lantern Rite event allowed players to select one of six 4-star characters and was active from February 10, 2021, to February 28, 2021. If a rerun would occur in Genshin Impact 2.4, then it's plausible for the event to happen a little bit sooner.

Expectations on what these skins can look like in Genshin Impact 2.4

Some info from Uncle Dumb Dumb (Image via Wangsheng Funeral Parlor Discord, miHoYo)

According to Uncle Dumb Dumb (a prominent leaker), Keqing's skin will be an evening gown similar to Herrscher of Reason Bronya. That character and outfit come from Honkai Impact 3rd, which is another miHoYo game.

The above image gives players a good idea of what the skin could look like (assuming the leak is authentic). There are no credible leaks for what Ningguang's skin will look like in Genshin Impact 2.4.

The leaked Lantern Rite event image (Image via Wangsheng Funeral Parlor Discord)

The above image pertains to the upcoming Lantern Rite event. It shows Ganyu, Xiao, and Shenhe, but nothing on Keqing and Ningguang. The UI is broken, so there isn't too much information that players can get about the two characters' skins.

If Keqing's skin is only available through Genesis Crystals, players need to spend real-life money to acquire it. The amount of money will differ from region to region.

Project Celestia @projectcelestia



Participate in the event Fleeting Colors in Flight to exchange for Ningguang's outfit "Orchid's Evening Gown" and a 4* Liyue character of your choice (including Yanfei and Yun Jin).



※ Subject to change.



Apparently, Ningguang's outfit is known as "Orchid's Evening Gown." As a side note, players can once again get another 4-star Liyue character from the Lantern Rite event in Genshin Impact 2.4.

Not too many details are known about Fleeting Colors in Flight, such as what the player has to do to get the free Ningguang skin.

