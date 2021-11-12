Genshin Impact Genesis Crystal offer: Double crystal bonus explained

The double crystal bonus is where first-time purchasers who buy a Genesis Crystal pack get double the amount in Genshin Impact.

miHoYo has reset this bonus in the past, but it doesn't happen often. Hence, Genshin Impact players don't get too many opportunities to get such a generous offer. It's a commonplace strategy in other gacha games, as it's meant to incentivize players to feel rewarded for spending real-life money on it.

For example, players who buy 60 Genesis Crystals for the first time will get 120 instead. The next time they purchase that same pack, they will only get 60 Genesis Crystals; it's a one-time deal.

What is the Genshin Impact double crystal bonus for Genesis Crystals?

It gives players double what they pay for, but only for one time (Image via Genshin Impact)

Prices differ from region to region, but the general concept is the same. Genshin Impact players buy a bundle and get double the Genesis Crystals for the first-time purchase. One can tell that they have this option if they see "Bonus! + the amount of extra Genesis Crystals" in the top left corner of any offer.

Note: The extra crystal bonus isn't tied to the double crystal bonus and isn't listed below, so players can have an easier time seeing how the double crystal bonus works.

The current offers are:

60

300

980

1,980

3,280

6,480

So if a player hasn't bought any, they could get:

120

600

1,960

6,560

12,960

Add in any extra crystal bonus if applicable (which isn't doubled).

Notes on the double crystal bonus

An example of the double crystal bonus applying to other regions (Image via Genshin Impact)

The above screenshot shows a good indication of how the double crystal bonus works. The user already bought the 60 Genesis Crystal pack, so they are no longer eligible for that bonus. However, they can still purchase the other options and receive a bonus.

To summarize:

The double crystal bonus only works one time per bundle.

It only applies to the pack the player buys (it doesn't affect all at once).

This first-time bonus can be reset in specific circumstances.

The last point has only happened twice:

Version 1.0 (September 28, 2020)

Version 2.1 (September 1, 2021)

Where to buy Genesis Crystals

The relevant sections are under "Shop" (Image via Genshin Impact)

To buy Genesis Crystals, players can open up the main menu and go to "Shop." From there, head to "Crystal Top-Up." All of the relevant offers will be listed in this section.

There is a brief sentence near the top that summarizes the double crystal bonus:

"Double Crystal bonus valid for first purchase of each value only."

The "each value" refers to every bundle a player can buy from this screen.

