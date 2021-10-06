Genshin Impact might introduce free Ningguang and Keqing skins in next 2 updates, as per leaks

Genshin Impact leakers recently suggested that character skins for Ninguang and Keqing will arrive in a later version update.
Currently, only two unique outfits have been implemented in Genshin Impact. Jean and Barbara’s summer clothes were added in version 1.6, and they will be the only ones available through version 2.2.
However, according to recent leaks, either version 2.3 or 2.4 will introduce new skins for some Liyue-native characters.
Genshin Impact leakers indicate new character skins after version 2.2 ends
A trusted leaker, UBatcha, recently suggested that Ninguang and Keqing will each get new outfits in Genshin Impact. They claim these skins are most likely to arrive in version 2.4, during the Lantern Rite Festival. However, it’s possible that they are released in version 2.3 instead.
Another famous leaker, Sukuna, posted about these skins before disabling their Twitter account. The leaker posted a list of reveals and explicitly said some of them were fake.
Consequently, players had to guess which were real and which weren’t. Now, with UBatcha’s recent posts, it seems Sukuna was serious about the upcoming cosmetics.
UBatcha provided some additional details on the new character skins. Players will likely receive Ninguang’s outfit for free, while Keqing’s will be locked behind a paywall.
Current skins cost 1680 Genesis Crystals, and gamers can get 1980 crystals for a $29.99 purchase.
Jean’s skin was on sale for 1350 Genesis Crystals during version 1.6. It’s, therefore, possible that Keqing’s outfit gets a similar discount when Genshin Impact releases it.
With the Lantern Rite Festival being a Liyue-based event, Ninguang and Keqing will likely get their new outfits during the festival. If the former’s outfit is free, like the leak suggests, the festival may provide users with the skin as an event reward.
After the upcoming update, version 2.3 of Genshin Impact should launch in late November. Version 2.4, expected to have the Lantern Rite Festival, should arrive in early 2022. Therefore, players may have to stick with Keqing and Ninguang’s base outfits for a few more months.
At the time of this leak, it’s believed that Genshin Impact is still working to develop the new Ninguang and Keqing skins. Therefore, leakers are yet to provide renders of these outfits.
Hopefully, Genshin Impact will impress Keqing and Ninguang fans with the new wardrobe additions.