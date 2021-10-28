Keqing and Ningguang skins might be coming to Genshin Impact, as per leaks

Genshin Impact leaks may have revealed some of the skins coming for both Keqing and Ningguang in a future update. Genshin Impact introduced skins in its 1.5 update, giving Barbara and Jean two skins that changed up their looks and added some visual flair that matched the summery vibes of the update.

Now it seems that according to some leaks, both Keqing and Ningguang (important characters from Liyue) may be getting skins of their own soon. While players won't be able to see these skins just yet, a description of them has been revealed here.

According to some posts by reputable leakers in the Genshin Impact community, Keqing and Ningguang will receive some skins in a future update, with the skins looking quite lovely.

Keqing's skin has been described as having small changes to her hair, with an overall great appearance. Ningguang's skin, on the other hand, has been said to be blue in color, with a more revealing appearance than her base model.

Fans of these Liyue characters will definitely be excited to see these skins when they are released, especially if this praise is accurate.

It seems like it is likely that these skins will be released during Lantern Rite as a part of Genshin Impact 2.4, as that update is set to take players back to Liyue. This would be a perfect time for the game to release some skins for Keqing and Ningguang as they will likely feature heavily in the story of the update.

Players who enjoyed the Lantern Rite event last time will enjoy it more if their favorite characters receive some skins.

When is Lantern Rite

Genshin Impact holds its Lantern Rite festival early in the year, with the last one in February of 2021. It seems likely that it will return in a few months to take place again.

This event has the highest likelihood of having dedicated skins for Liyue characters, meaning the chances of Keqing and Ningguang getting skins during this event are much higher.

Players won't have to wait much longer for more information as the event is only a few months away.

Genshin Impact leaks continue to reveal new additions to the game far in advance, and players may want to prepare saving up some extra Genesis Crystals for these new skins.

