Genshin Impact 2.4 leaks: Enkanomiya to have 200+ chests, no ‘Remarkable Chest’ spotted

Genshin Impact players might remember that Tsurumi Island had several Remarkable Chests that players could acquire through puzzles; they only possessed furnishing blueprints and offered no other items. Hence, the Remarkable Chests' absence might satisfy some players who were annoyed with them in the past.

Aside from that, there are apparently 206 chests in Enkanomiya, the new region that will debut in Genshin Impact 2.4. It's part of Inazuma and has been subject to numerous Genshin Impact 2.4 leaks in the past. It's worth noting that the exact number is bound to change in the final version.

46cba @abc64fake I have counted a total of 206 chests in Enkanomiya.



...And no ikea chests, though they could've been added at a later point during the beta or on release (and also I could just be incompetent since I rushed it a bit) I have counted a total of 206 chests in Enkanomiya....And no ikea chests, though they could've been added at a later point during the beta or on release (and also I could just be incompetent since I rushed it a bit)

The above tweet discusses the supposed number of chests found in Enkanomiya. This leaker isn't 100% confident in this number, as they stated that they rushed through the region. Still, 200+ chests and no Remarkable Chests means that players can earn a few hundred Primogems in Genshin Impact 2.4.

The "ikea chests" refer to Remarkable Chests, as they possess furnishing blueprints that eventually make furniture for the player's Serenitea Pot. It's a bit of a meme in the Genshin Impact community, especially since some players won't use those furnishings at all.

46cba @abc64fake I don't remember really coming across furniture chests in Enkanomiya (on the beta).



*Subject to change obv, but mihoyo might be saving us from the pain of seeing those disappointing things. I don't remember really coming across furniture chests in Enkanomiya (on the beta).*Subject to change obv, but mihoyo might be saving us from the pain of seeing those disappointing things.

It's possible that miHoYo could add the fabled Remarkable Chests to Enkanomiya before its eventual release date in Genshin Impact 2.4. As it stands now, Travelers don't have to worry about seeing them.

Still, there are other estimates regarding the number of chests in Genshin Impact 2.4.

Another estimate (Image via BLANK)

The above Genshin Impact 2.4 leak states that there are about 185 of them instead of 206. Either way, these estimates indicate that Travelers will have plenty of new loot to collect in Enkanomiya. The other relevant part about the above leak is that there are 36 Seelies in Enkanomiya.

Enkanomiya in Genshin Impact

The above tweet shows what Enkanomiya's map will look like in Genshin Impact 2.4. Specific chest locations are not well-documented in the leaks, so Travelers will have to wait until the interactive maps include them.

Enkanomiya will be a new region in Genshin Impact 2.4, with players having to complete the Moon-Bathed Deep quest series to access it. The near-200 chest estimate will be available all over this new location.

It's also worth noting that it's unknown what the contents of these new chests are (other than the fact that they're not furnishing blueprints).

