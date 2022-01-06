Key Sigils in Genshin Impact: All 59 locations in Enkanomiya

Genshin Impact's newest addition is a massive new area to explore known as Enkanomiya. This area is full of rare collectibles, including the rare Key Sigils scattered around the world. These Sigils are used to unlock certain areas that correspond to the Sigil's type.

Finding these rare Keys is essential to progressing through Enkanomiya, and they can provide players with great rewards. Collecting all 59 of these Sigils will lead to tons of Primogems and other hidden secrets, so fans should make sure to keep an eye out.

They can find maps with these Sigils here to help make the experience smoother.

Genshin Impact 2.4: Key Sigils in Enkanomiya

Enkanomiya is a massive addition to the game, with tons of hidden chests and loot scattered throughout its multiple islands. Players have a lot of ground to cover here, and there are items around every corner. One of the newest additions to the area comes in the form of rare Key Sigils.

These floating items are similar to Oculi and can be found all over Enkanomiya. They correspond to certain markings that can be found on walls or other areas that can be unlocked with the correct Sigil.

Unlocking all of these markings is sure to bring tons of rewards and more, so finding all the Sigils will be useful.

Key Sigil I Locations:

Key Sigil I (Image via Genshin Impact)

The first set of Key Sigils can be found across several areas, including the Evernight Temple, the Dainichi Mikoshi, The Serpent's Heart, and The Narrows. There are sixteen of these sigils to collect, with some coming in pairs of two.

Key Sigil II Locations:

Key Sigil II (Image via Genshin Impact)

These Sigils mostly appear in the same locations, with one of them appearing at Kunado's Focus. These Sigils bear a crashing wave pattern and can be used to unlock the same symbols found around Enkanomiya. There are nine of them to collect.

Key Sigil III Locations:

Key Sigil III (Image via Genshin Impact)

These Sigils are much farther spread out across Enkanomiya, with only eight to be found. One Sigil can be found on the open sea, and players should make sure to grab it before they struggle to locate it later on. There are only eight of these to find.

Key Sigil IV Locations:

Key Sigil IV (Image via Genshin Impact)

These Sigils are the second most common, with them being found all over the first three islands. There is another one in the ocean that players should remember to grab. These will unlock plenty of the hidden markings, so fans should collect all fourteen of them.

Key Sigil V Locations:

Key Sigil V (Image via Genshin Impact)

The final set of Key Sigils can be found across the same general areas as the first few, though one is tucked away in the top right corner of the map. Finding these final Sigils will unlock the last set of seals. There are 12 of the Key Sigil V's to find.

Also Read Article Continues below

These Key Sigils might be a bit of a challenge to locate, but fans won't regret it once they collect them all.

Edited by Rupak Kumar Jha