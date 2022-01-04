5 best weapons for Xiao in Genshin Impact

Genshin Impact will be bringing Xiao back to the featured banner during update 2.4, giving fans another chance to summon for this powerful Adepti. Xiao remains one of Genshin's strongest Anemo characters, and performs well as a main DPS choice. He can sweep through enemies with ease and dish out tons of damage with his unique plunge attacks.

Fans who have been waiting for their chance to summon for Xiao will want to prepare for his arrival with a powerful weapon. Xiao can utilize many of Genshin Impact's spears well, and picking the right one is important.

Xiao in Genshin Impact 2.4: 5 best polearm choices

Kaori Hikari @KaoriHikariLF Next is Xiao! Sad that I'll once again pass him up for another character.



If you have any questions about the build or want to discuss about the characters, feel free to do it here! Next is Xiao! Sad that I'll once again pass him up for another character.If you have any questions about the build or want to discuss about the characters, feel free to do it here! https://t.co/JRJikDmorz

Genshin Impact's strongest characters all need a powerful weapon to complement them, and Xiao is no different. Xiao can utilize plenty of Genshin's strongest polearms, as a lot of his damage is built into his kit. However, some of these spears stand out as the best weapons that the game has to offer. Fans will definitely want to make sure they are using a powerful spear on their Xiao, and they can find five of them here.

5) White Tassel

KiiTSU (working...) @kiitsuKun I gave up on favonius lance and white tassel is my new friend for tw/hk xiao I gave up on favonius lance and white tassel is my new friend for tw/hk xiao https://t.co/IsFC9IPdVp

This three-star weapon may not be the best choice, but it's far from useless. Fans who don't have any other alternatives can definitely make use of the White Tassel. Its Crit Rate ascension stat is helpful with building Xiao's Crit ratio, and the passive provides him with some extra damage that can definitely add up.

Genshin Impact players who have an R5 White Tassel definitely shouldn't overlook it when building their Xiao.

4) Deathmatch

Misaki☆ ||Guaranteed Kamisato Ayato|| 📌 Giveaway @misacchi04 Man next patch would be my last for Xiao's Deathmatch. Hopefully PJWS comes home cause Xiao deserves to get his own weapon. 🙏 Man next patch would be my last for Xiao's Deathmatch. Hopefully PJWS comes home cause Xiao deserves to get his own weapon. 🙏 https://t.co/UTVyIKoO6N

Deathmatch is a useful weapon on Xiao that players can acquire from Genshin Impact's battle pass. This weapon provides Xiao with a ton of Crit Rate, which can all but guarantee a great critical ratio. While the weapon's passive is perfectly serviceable, it doesn't do much to augment its power. Fans who need a solid spear for Xiao can definitely use the Deathmatch.

3) Blackcliff Pole

out @iFuckItto WOO GOT BLACKCLIFF POLE FOR XIAO WOO GOT BLACKCLIFF POLE FOR XIAO https://t.co/oZNwOOEqhn

The Blackcliff Pole is a great weapon for Xiao, as it provides him with a massive amount of Crit DMG. As Xiao already has plenty of Crit Rate, this boost to his damage can make him an absolute monster. Foes will also grant him some extra damage when they are defeated, making this a great weapon to clear out lots of enemies.

This weapon can be acquired from the in-game Starglitter Shop, and it is definitely worth picking up for Xiao.

2) Skyward Spine/Vortex Vanquisher

juju @oiikawhale is the skyward spine good for xiao ? i have no clue how to build him but i’m pulling anyways 😌 is the skyward spine good for xiao ? i have no clue how to build him but i’m pulling anyways 😌 https://t.co/LotBaRJ3CJ

Both of these five-star weapons have their uses on Xiao, though the Skyward Spine is better than the Vortex Vanquisher. The Vortex Vanquisher provides Xiao with some helpful damage boosts, but they only really take effect when he has a strong shield in place, so fans will need a character like Zhongli to make the most out of it.

The Skyward Spine provides Xiao with plenty of extra Energy Recharge, which he needs to maintain his Elemental Burst uptime.

1) Homa/Primordial Jade Winged Spear

ramen @ramen4uu pinning this until I get xiao and pjws pinning this until I get xiao and pjws https://t.co/PnzCxhLXuX

These two weapons are surprisingly neck and neck for the best Xiao five-star polearm. Xiao's signature weapon is the Primordial Jade Winged Spear, and it provides him with a ton of Crit Rate and extra damage.

Homa, on the other hand, is one of the best spears in Genshin Impact, and players can put it on almost any character and have them succeed. Players with either of these spears can use them to great effect on Xiao.

Genshin Impact 2.4 will bring the return of Xiao, and players won't want to miss out.

