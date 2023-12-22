Genshin Impact 4.4 Nahida, Yae Miko, Xiao banner release dates and countdown

A lot of hype is around Genshin Impact's upcoming 4.4 update. This patch will celebrate the Lantern Rite festival and see the release and reruns of some fan-favorite characters. Notable leaker hxg_diluc has revealed that Xiao, Nahida, and Yae Miko will accompany Xianyun, aka Cloud Retainer, as the update's featured 5-star offerings.

Genshin Impact's 4.4 patch is scheduled to go live on January 31, 2024. It will be active for 42 days and will host two different sets of banners. While Xianyun and Xiao are expected to become available on the limited-time character banner during 4.4's first half, the second may feature Nahida and Yae Miko.

This article will provide readers with the release dates and times for the Phase I and Phase II banners in Genshin's Impact 4.4 update. It will also include universal countdowns for the reader's convenience.

Genshin Impact 4.4 banners: Schedule, rerun, and release order leaks

According to the information disclosed by hxg_diluc on their Telegram channel, Genshin Impact's 4.4 Lantern Rite update will feature the following gacha banners:

First half (January 31 - February 21) - Xianyun and Xiao

Second half (February 21 - March 13) - Nahida and Yae Miko

Phase I of version 4.4 will begin as soon as the update goes live after a maintenance period on January 31, 2024. Players worldwide will be able to pull on Xianyun and Xiao's banner upon this patch's release.

However, 4.4's Phase II banner scheduled to arrive on February 21, 2024, will not be released simultaneously. Nahida and Yae Miko will first become available on the Asia servers, followed by those in Europe and America.

Players can keep track of the 4.4 banners' release times for their respective servers by referring to the timers provided below.

Phase I banner's release date and countdown

Xianyun is the upcoming 5-star Anemo character. She is expected to be a support for the 5-star Anemo DPS, Xiao, who will be having his fifth rerun on January 31, 2024, at 11 am (UTC +8).

The arrival of version 4.4 and the first half banners is scheduled for January 31, 2024, at 11 am (UTC +8).

Phase II banner's release date and countdown

The Dendro Archon, Nahida, and 5-star Electro unit, Yae Miko, are slated to have a rerun in Genshin Impact version 4.4's second half. Both characters excel at their roles as off-field sub-DPS units, and many players will be eager to obtain them.

Their banner will be arriving on Asia servers on February 21, 2024, at 6 pm (UTC +8).

On the European servers, the Nahida and Yae banners will be released on February 21, 2024, at 6 pm (UTC +1).

American players will be able to wish on the second-half banners from February 21, 2024, at 6 pm (UTC -5).

For more information and updates, follow Sportskeeda's Genshin Impact hub.