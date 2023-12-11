Genshin Impact Lantern Rite 2024 leaks: Release date, character skins, and more

Genshin Impact's 4.4 update will see the return of the Lantern Rite festival. This is a yearly affair that takes place during the Lunar New Year, and this will be the fourth iteration of it. According to leaks, the upcoming celebration will be accompanied by new characters, weapons, skins, and more.

To make things easier for fans, this article will summarize all the leaks about the Lantern Rite festival and Genshin Impact's 4.4 update, including its release date.

Note: Some of the information provided in this article is based on leaks and is subject to change.

Genshin Impact 4.4 update: Lantern Rite leaks overview

Genshin Impact's 4.4 update will go live on January 31, 2024, and will see the return of the Lantern Rite festival in Liyue. Travelers will get to revisit this nation, which is also expected to get a map expansion of Chenyu Vale.

There are several leaks that have provided insight into what may be coming to the game in version 4.4.

New characters

Genshin Impact's 4.4 update will see the addition of two new playable characters to the game's roster. One of these may be the human form of Cloud Retainer, expected to be a 5-star Anemo Catalyst. It would be fitting to release her during the Lantern Rite considering she is an Adeptus.

Here is the expected gacha banner schedule for the Genshin Impact 4.4 update:

First phase (January 31-February 21) - Cloud Retainer + Xiao

(January 31-February 21) - Cloud Retainer + Xiao Second phase (February 21-March 13) - Ganyu + Shenhe

A new 4-star Pyro character from Liyue is also expected to arrive during version 4.4. Fans can see him on the artwork for the Lantern Rite main event. While the character's name has not leaked yet, the community has dubbed him "Lion Boy" due to his inspiration being from Chinese Lion-dance.

New weapons

FouL, a renowned leaker in the community, recently revealed Cloud Retainer's 5-star signature weapon, expected to be called "Echo of the Crane's Call." He further emphasized that the catalyst may be shaped like a fan with feathers and three cloud patterns.

New character skins

Genshin Impact's 4.4 update may release new outfits for three in-game characters - Shenhe, Ganyu, and Xingqui. MadCroiX leaked the names of all three skins, which are as follows:

Shenhe : Cold Flower, Secret Dew

: Cold Flower, Secret Dew Ganyu : Mysterious Jade Fragrance

: Mysterious Jade Fragrance Xingqiu: Rain Transforms the Bamboo

Ganyu and Shenhe are both disciples of Cloud Retainer, and are featured on the artwork for the version 4.4 flagship event. Players can see their new outfits on the Reddit post below.

Lantern Rite event information

GenshinUniverse on X (formerly Twitter) revealed the artwork for the 4.4 Lantern Rite event. It seems to feature Cloud Retainer, Ganyu, Shenhe, and Lion Boy.

The event is expected to reward players with Primogems, Hero's With, Talent Books, and more.

