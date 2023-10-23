Genshin Impact 4.4 leaks: Clorinde and other new character banners

Genshin Impact's upcoming 4.4 is a highly anticipated update for the community. HoYoverse officials will celebrate the Chinese New Year in this update, featuring new and old familiar faces on the limited banners. New leaks from reliable sources shed more light on Clorinde and other new characters that are rumored to make an appearance in the game.

The leaks covered in the article will focus more on the in-game appearance and character banners instead of upcoming quests. Based on the leaks, travelers might also accompany Clorinde on a trip from Fontaine to Liyue via Sumeru.

Clorinde & other Fontainians to visit Liyue in Genshin Impact 4.4 leaked and more

Clorinde & others might visit Liyue for Lantern Rites (Image via HoYoverse)

The Genshin Impact community continues to receive tons of rumors and leaks about the highly anticipated version 4.4 update. The latest leaks claim the appearance of many playable characters from Fontaine to visit Liyue Harbor. The most common speculation suggests that these characters might be invited to LIyue to experience Lantern Rites, among other unknown reasons.

In another tweet, reliable source hxg_diluc has added more light to the situation. According to them, Clorinde will use a different route to Liyue than other characters. She will travel through Sumeru to reach Liyue Harbor, unlike others who are speculated to travel on water.

Genshin Impact 4.4 could feature Chenyu Vale & new characters

Chenyu Vale is expected to be released in version 4.4 update as per recent leaks. Map leaks also infer that the new region will have a harbor, connecting Liyue with Fontaine via Lumidouce Harbor. Therefore, while Clorinde might travel across Sumeru, other Fontainians might use these harbors to visit Liyue.

Along with new regions, there are rumors and crumbs about new characters who will debut in 4.4 banners. Here is a quick overview:

Lion Dance Boy

Cloud Retainer

Lion Dance Boy is just a codename by leakers since his actual name is still unknown. This new unit is expected to be a 4-star unit, whereas Cloud Retainer will have a 5-star Genshin Impact character.

Other Genshin Impact 4.4 banner leaks

Character rumored to appear in 4.4 banner (Image via HoYoverse)

Speaking of banners, there are also rumors about 4.4 reruns circulating in the community. Based on the reliable sources, here are the following characters that are most likely to return to upcoming limited banners:

Xiao

Ganyu

Shenhe

All three units are 5-star characters originating from Liyue and are quite famous for their kit and character designs.