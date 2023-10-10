Genshin Impact 4.4 Chenyu Vale leaks: New offering and everything known so far

Genshin Impact's version 4.4 update will be the first update of the upcoming year, 2024, and it is expected to add a ton of new content. According to leaks from reliable sources, the officials are expected to release the Chenyu Vale region in Liyue. This location has been mentioned several times in the game, and many within the community are looking forward to exploring this area.

In addition, several recent leaks have hinted at potential new skins for Ganyu and Xingqiu in the Genshin Impact 4.4 update. The game is also expected to release new characters from Liyue in this patch.

Note: This article is based on leaks, and the information is subject to change upon official confirmation.

Leaks hint at Liyue map expansion to add Chenyu Vale in Genshin Impact 4.4 and more

According to @MadCroiX573 on X (formerly Twitter), Chenyu Vale is expected to be released in the Genshin Impact 4.4 update. The location is described as having many mountains and rivers, which is also the reason why it has a humid climate.

Its exact location is unknown, but based on the in-game info, it is speculated to be around northwest Liyue, where it connects with Fontaine via Lumidouce Harbor.

Additionally, it appears that the rumored region will also have its own offering system mechanism for players to earn free rewards. It is supposedly called Chenyu Vale's Offering to the Spirit of Jade.

Travelers can collect an item called "Blue Carp" while exploring the area and offer it to the Spirit of Jade to receive its blessings (rewards), similar to the Amrita Pool in Sumeru.

Interestingly, another leaker named Videre also claimed that the Chenyu Vale region will be released in version 4.4. In addition, they speculate that there is a chance that the rumored Lion-dance boy will also appear in this update. Although it is unknown if he will be released as a playable unit or not.

Leaks suggest Ganyu and Xingqiu will get new skins in Genshin Impact 4.4

The latest info from a reliable leaker called Vississ hints at new character skins for Ganyu and Xingqiu in version 4.4 to celebrate the Lanter Rite festival.

Unfortunately, the rarity of the potential costumes is still unknown, but it is likely that the latter outfit will be a 4-star item and will be available for free since he is also a 4-star unit.

Cloud Retainer will be released in version 4.4, claims leaker

Another leak from Vississ hints at Cloud Retainer becoming a playable unit in version 4.4. It is speculated that she will be released in her human body model, which was shown in the Lantern Rite event earlier this year.

Furthermore, based on some old info, it is believed that she has Anemo vision.