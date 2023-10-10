Genshin Impact 4.4 leaks describe Ganyu and Xingqiu's skin appearances

A couple of new leaks from Vississ and Uncle SH have hinted at new character outfits for Ganyu and Xingqiu in Genshin Impact. The leakers speculate that the officials will likely add the potential skins in the version 4.4 update, which is also expected to bring back the Lantern Rite event to celebrate the new year in Liyue.

Luckily, Tao (a reliable source) has also shared information on the rumored outfits describing their visual appearances.

This article will cover everything players need to know about Ganyu and Xingqiu's potential skins in Genshin Impact. But note that the info is based on leaks and is subject to change.

Genshin Impact leaks share Ganyu and Xingqiu's skin visual description

Based on the information shared by Tao, Ganyu's new outfit will be less erotic and is entirely different from her original. It seems that she will change her hairstyle to show off a new ornament and will tie the ends of her hair with two red threads.

It is speculated that her new dress is something similar to the qipao (a traditional Chinese dress worn by women) with a short skirt and slits on both sides.

Furthermore, it appears that Ganyu's rumored outfit might have a pattern similar to a landscape painting. She also seems to have a pattern of a gold carp on her back and wears white tights.

It is speculated that the color scheme of the dress is light jade. Unfortunately, there is no info about the rarity of Ganyu's skin at the moment.

On the other hand, the description of Xingqiu's potential skin in Genshin Impact is slightly vague. According to Tao's post, he wears a jacket over a commoner's clothes that are supposedly white and blue in color.

The leaker also states that the outfit has "Calligrapher's temperament," but it is currently unknown what this could mean or if it is simply a bad translation.

In addition, Xingqiu's dress is speculated to be slightly long. Similar to Ganyu's case, there is no info about the rarity of the skin.

That said, Xingqiu is a 4-star unit so it is likely that his skin will be a 4-star item as well and will be available for free. Both character outfits are expected to be added in Genshin Impact 4.4 to celebrate the Lantern RIte festival in Liyue.

In any case, travelers should take everything with a grain of salt since the details about the skins are based on leaks.