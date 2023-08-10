Genshin Impact 4.4 leaks: Upcoming playable character, plus Ganyu and Xingqiu skins in Fontaine

Several Genshin Impact 4.4 leaks suggest that one of the new playable characters is Cloud Retainer. Not only that, but Ganyu, Xingqiu, Zhongli, Amber, and Qiqi were all rumored to get skins. Current leaks point to Ganyu and Xingqiu being the duo, yet it's still worth looking at what the older leaks say. Given how far away this update is from now and how Version 4.0 didn't even come out by this point, Travelers should take the following information with some skepticism.

This article will cover the latest leaks surrounding Genshin Impact 4.4. Let's start with the Cloud Retainer rumors before diving into the characters who will supposedly get a costume in this Fontaine patch.

Note: This doesn't mean the skin is Fontaine-themed. It's just that the 4.X updates are known as Fontaine patches.

Genshin Impact 4.4 leaks: Cloud Retainer might be playable

Team China and HoYoverse Japan have both leaked that Cloud Retainer will be playable in Genshin Impact 4.4. Apparently, this update will feature the Lantern Rite Festival. Past precedence shows that this event has historically occurred around January or February.

Version Updates tend to last for 42 days. If the current schedule holds up, that means Genshin Impact 4.4 should launch around January 31, 2023. That means the Lantern Rite Festival is expected to occur during that patch. However, there is no confirmation that Cloud Retainer will be playable, apart from a few text leaks saying so. Remember that content found in leaks are always subject to change.

Nothing about her Vision, weapon, or gameplay has been leaked yet.

New skins

WE COULD BE GETTING GANYU AND XINGQIU SKINS IN 4.4 // highly questionable leaksWE COULD BE GETTING GANYU AND XINGQIU SKINS IN 4.4 pic.twitter.com/qCtnYfAjX2

There are a few very different skin leaks for Genshin Impact 4.4. The one shown above suggests that Ganyu and Xingqiu could be receiving new outfits while admitting that the rumor may be fake. Unfortunately, there are no screenshots, videos, or descriptions of the costumes' appearance.

Note that the above leak came after an older rumor regarding Zhongli, Qiqi, and Amber. That old leak can be spotted below.

This leak stated that either Zhongli or Qiqi would be the 5-star character having a costume alongside Amber. Like the recent rumor featuring Ganyu and Xingqiu, there is no description or other notable traits to discuss here. The leaker who posted the original image shown above even says to be skeptical about this rumor.

Unverified leaks have a mixed history regarding accuracy, especially when they don't come from credible leakers with a good track record.

Leaker HutaoLover77 says the Zhongli outfit was in the works (Image via HutaoLover77)

One leaker named HutaoLover77 stated that Zhongli has a new skin, although they don't reveal much apart from it being rumored before and is planned as of late July 2023. One important thing to note about new outfits is that leaks involving them are usually one of the last bits of content released to the public since they don't appear in the beta tests.

Travelers can only wait for new updates on these skin leaks, given the uncertainty surrounding the current rumors. If the Cloud Retainer rumor is true, they would only have to wait until the Genshin Impact 4.4 beta starts since her kit would be included there.

